Yara curtails production due to increased natural gas prices

Oslo, 9 March 2022: As a consequence of record high natural gas prices in Europe, Yara is temporarily curtailing production at its Ferrara (Italy) and Le Havre (France) plants. The two plants have a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes urea. Including optimization and maintenance at other production facilities, Yara’s European ammonia and urea production is expected to be operating at approximately 45% of capacity by the end of this week.



Yara will continue to monitor the situation and to the extent possible use its global production system to keep supplying customers and secure continuity in food supply chains, but curtailing production where necessary due to challenging market conditions.



