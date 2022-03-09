French English

Paris, 9 March 2022, 8:00 am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: changes in the Executive Committee

End of February, Eramet presented its new strategic roadmap, which records the ongoing divestment of the High Performance Alloys Division's activities, the refocusing on the growth-generating mining and metals activities, as well as the acceleration of development in metals for the energy transition.

In this context, and in view of the decision of Philippe Gundermann and Thomas Devedjian to give a different direction to their careers, the Group's Executive Committee is changing.

Under the leadership of Christel Bories, Chairman and CEO of Eramet:

Kleber Silva is appointed Chief Operating Officer. He is in charge of the Nickel, Manganese, Mineral Sands, Manganese Alloys and Lithium BUs, as well as development projects in energy transition metals.





A Brazilian national, Kleber joined the Group in 2018 as Director of the Mining and Metals Division. Previously, he spent more than 25 years in various mining and steel groups such as Arcelor Mittal and Vale.

Nicolas Carré is appointed Chief Financial Officer, in charge of procurement and IT, from May 2. He succeeds Thomas Devedjian who has decided to seize a new professional opportunity.





Nicolas has more than 20 years of experience in senior finance positions in various sectors (automotive, flooring) and countries (United States, Czech Republic, Germany). He joined Eramet in 2019 as Chief Controlling Officer of the Group's Mining and Metals Division.

Geoff Streeton is appointed Chief Development Officer, in charge of Strategy, Innovation and Business Development, from March 31. He succeeds Philippe Gundermann who has decided to leave the Group to carry out a personal project.





An Australian national, Geoff joined Eramet on 1st March. Previously, he held various operational and business development positions in the mining industry within major industrial groups such as BHP and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Anne-Marie le Maignan is confirmed as Executive Vice-President Human Resources, Health and Security.





Anne-Marie has been in this position since 2019. Before joining Eramet in 2003 where she held various HR positions in operations, Anne-Marie spent 15 years in the Saint-Gobain Group.

Virginie de Chassey is confirmed as Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer, in charge of Corporate Affairs and Communication.





Virginie joined the Group in 2018. Previously, Virginie held various positions in the field of sustainable development, communication and public affairs within the Pechiney and PSA groups.

Jean de L'Hermite is confirmed as General Counsel.





Jean joined Eramet in 2012. Previously, he held various positions in the French Administration, Ministerial Cabinets and was Technical Advisor to the French Prime Minister from 2005 to 2007. He has been a State Counselor since 2010.

Jérôme Fabre, Executive Vice-President High Performance Alloys Division, will continue to manage the activities of this Division until their divestment in the coming months.





Jérôme joined Eramet in 2009 where he held various positions within the Group's mining activities before taking over the Management of the High Performance Alloys Division in 2018. Previously, he held various positions at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Embassy of France in the United States and the French Ministry of Ecology, Energy, Sustainable Development and Spatial Planning.

Christel Bories said: “I would like to thank Thomas Devedjian and Philippe Gundermann for their commitment and their key role during the Group's transformation phase over the last five years. The team joins me in wishing them every success in their future projects.

We are pleased to welcome Geoff Streeton and Nicolas Carré to the Executive Committee. Their experience in mining and metals industry will be an asset to support the growth and international development phase that Eramet is entering.”

Calendar

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 first-quarter turnover

31.05.2022: Shareholders’ General Meeting

