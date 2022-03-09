English French





PRESS RELEASE

9 March 2022

Notice to holders of green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs Vertes)

(suspension of the ability to exercise the right to receive shares of the Company)

Holders of green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Electricité de France (the “Company” or “EDF”), issued on 14 September 2020 on the terms and conditions dated 8 September 2020 (the “OCEANEs Vertes”), are hereby notified that:

in its annual results press release published on 18 February 2022, the Company announced its intention to submit to the Board of Directors of the Company, as soon as possible, subject to market conditions, a proposed rights issue with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of approximately € 2.5 billion, including issue premium (the “ Capital Increase ”);





”); in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-149-1 and R. 225-133 of the French Commercial Code and the terms and conditions of the OCEANEs Vertes, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acting pursuant to a sub-delegation of the Board of Directors granted on 6 November 2020, decided on 4 March 2022 to suspend the exercise of the right to convert or exchange the OCEANEs Vertes for new and/or existing shares of the Company (the “ Share Allocation Right ”), from 17 March 2022 (00:01 a.m., Paris time) until the date of settlement and delivery (inclusive) of the Capital Increase, without exceeding three months, i.e., until 16 June 2022 (11:59 p.m., Paris time) at the latest;





”), from 17 March 2022 (00:01 a.m., Paris time) until the date of settlement and delivery (inclusive) of the Capital Increase, without exceeding three months, i.e., until 16 June 2022 (11:59 p.m., Paris time) at the latest; the termination of this suspension shall be automatic on the day following the settlement and delivery of the Capital Increase or, as the case may be, at the end of the aforementioned three-month period, unless a notice stating otherwise is published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires prior to this date;





the rights of the holders of OCEANEs Vertes who have not exercised their Share Allocation Right before 16 March 2022 (11:59 p.m., Paris time) will be preserved in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions and the terms and conditions of the OCEANEs Vertes, by an adjustment of the conversion and/or exchange ratio of the OCEANEs Vertes;





This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in the energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Attachment