SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11122/7/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8069 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 360 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 1071 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 2.35 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com