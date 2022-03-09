Mokens League Launches “Play to Win” Soccer eSports Platform

Barcelona, Spain, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Monster League Studios, creators of Mokens League (https://www.mokensleague.com/), the game platform for winning and earning, today announced the launch of its “play to win,” NFT-based gaming platform. Bridging eSports and NFTs, Mokens League games, which include soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, and beach volleyball, work in a sustainable “play to win'' environment that puts the focus back on gameplay, quality, skill and fun. This opposes the trend of a purely time-based reward system in most P2E games.

Players at all levels of competition, from novice to expert, will be able to earn the Mokens League in-game currency by playing and winning games, leagues, and tournaments. In-game currency can be used to purchase NFTs that can then be used on your team, traded, lent, or sold in the Mokens League marketplace, the in-game currency also has several use cases for upgrading NFTs, purchasing consumable items and in a not so distant future, customizing the Mokens League metaverse. The Mokens League NFTs are randomly generated, unique, and can be upgraded to perform better in the game which would increase their market value.



Mokens League was founded by Martin Repetto and Maximo Radice, gaming industry pioneers who have decades of experience in building gaming startups that have entertained millions, all while building user-generated content and real-time transactional business models from the ground up. Among those startups was foundational crypto gaming company Voxelus and Atmosphir, a game creation tool.

“While we are thrilled and excited about the massive growth of crypto-based gaming, we can’t help but notice that there is a fundamental problem right now. The problem is in the current state of ‘play to earn’, people getting rewarded for just spending time on a game does not work. This is not fun or challenging and definitely not sustainable,” commented Martin Repetto, CEO of Monsters League Studios LLC. “NFTs and tokens can be enticing for players to play our games, but as always, what will retain gamers is fantastic gameplay and eSports mechanics. The longest played games in the world right now are competitive eSports. That’s why our main priority right now is to make a game that is fun to play, easy to get going but hard to master. Like chess or Poker, there will be different levels where people can compete without getting overrun by pros or hardcore players. These games should also be as fun to play as they are to watch because the streaming community is the number one driver of game adoption at the moment”



Mokens League will be conducting private and public sales of its token, $MOKA, in the coming months. Mokens League will also be launching its in-game NFTs through its marketplace.



To learn more about Mokens League, please visit https://www.mokensleague.com.



About Monster League Studios LLC



Barcelona-based Monster League Studios is a game development company dedicated to making gaming in the web3 space as good as it can be. Using a tokenization system combined with competitive, skill-based gameplay, their games will allow players to earn and spend in-game currency at their discretion. Monsters League Studios wants to reward players for getting good at their games, rather than the traditional play to earn model where players must spend hours of empty-minded gameplay to earn rewards.

About Mokens League



Mokens League is ‘play to earn' done right. Founded by gaming pioneers Martin Repetto and Maximo Radice, Mokens League is a platform that supports a series of NFT character traditional sports video games, including soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, and beach volleyball. Mokens League caters to all levels of esports competition, from the top players to mid-level to the casual, with every player rewarded for competing. To learn more, please visit https://www.mokensleague.com

