Africa & Middle East Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Increase to $94.61 Billion in 2026, from $56.52 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.7%

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Africa & Middle East increased at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.7%, increasing from US$56.52 billion in 2022 to reach US$94.61 billion by 2026.



The demand for prepaid cards surged significantly as an alternative to cash in the last four to six quarters in the Africa & Middle East region. The growth in the adoption of prepaid card payment methods in this region is primarily because of the rise in technology-driven products and services. Moreover, governments are persuading the consumers in the region to use cashless payment methods such as digital and mobile wallets, thereby supporting the growth of prepaid cards in the region.



Prepaid cards are also gaining increasing adoption among consumers who do not have a good credit score or an existing bank account in the region. Moreover, prepaid cards are also gaining traction among students, expatriate workers, and blue-collar service providers, as the payment solution offers a range of services such as sending remittances, payroll processing, gifting, government benefit disbursement, and several others.



Telecom providers are integrating virtual prepaid cards in their digital wallets in South Africa



With the rise in online shopping among South Africans, digital wallet providers are developing virtual payment solutions with fintech partners.

In June 2021, South African wireline and wireless telecommunications provider Telkom, introduced a virtual card for use on WhatsApp for its digital wallet, Telkom Pay, users.

Telkom collaborated with Mastercard, Nedbank, and leading fintech enablement partner Ukheshe Technologies to launch this virtual prepaid card.

The virtual prepaid card will be linked to the wallet, and users can transact online through this card.

Banks are building partnerships with digital payments providers to launch virtual 'buy now pay later' prepaid cards in the UAE



With the popularity of buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) solutions in the UAE, partnerships are building up to gain market share.

In September 2021, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), an Islamic financial institution has partnered up with Spotii, a digital payments provider, to launch a virtual BNPL prepaid card for the first time in the UAE.

Through the virtual prepaid card, customers will make in-store and online purchases with merchants and spread out the cost of their purchases across several installments with zero interest rates.

All the users can access the virtual prepaid card via the Spotii Mobile app and load money to fund the cost-free installment payments.

Ride sharing companies are building partnerships with fintechs to introduce mobile app-based payments in Turkey



With the country adopting cashless initiatives, technology firms are partnering with taxi firms and banking providers to explore a convenient payment method where the taxi drivers will not need any separate point of sale (POS) terminal or any other additional hardware to receive payments.

In August 2021, Turkish taxi firm, Taxi 724 piloted a software POS (sPOS) solution provided by Payneer Technology. The technology will enable NFC enabled Android devices to make contactless payment through an app.

The company also partnered with Yapi Kredi bank to facilitate consumers.

The app will be accompanied by a prepaid card, where the collected money can be transferred and used to withdraw cash from ATMs or making card payments.

Amazon collaborated with local artists to launch theme-based gift cards in Saudi Arabia



Online platforms are collaborating with local artists and influencers to design gift cards for special occasions or festival greetings.

In May 2021, Saudi artist Majd Shaker Jaha created a new collection featuring artistic designs for Amazon for the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. These Eid-themed electronic gift cards are available on Amazon.ae.

The special edition Eid-themed eGift Cards are also available in different denominations. Moreover, the Amazon.ae Gift Card can be redeemed by the user while entering the code during the time of check out or even can add to their Amazon.ae account.

