Insights on the Cancer Pain Global Market to 2030 - Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Government Support Worldwide are Driving Growth

The global cancer pain market accounted for a market size of USD 6,716.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,951.2 Million by 2030, at a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.



The global cancer pain market is expected to grow owing to various factors such as the niche penetration of healthcare facilities for cancer diagnostics coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure & government support worldwide. Furthermore, growing prevalence of cancer pain is also estimated to boost the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of December 2021, around 20-50% cancer patients suffer from pain.

Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 15.5 million cancer survivors (those who have had a cancer diagnosis) were alive in the United States in 2016, with that figure predicted to rise to over 20 million by 2026. Despite the driving factors, accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Growth Influencers:

Rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide



With the growing prevalence of cancer, the awareness for the disease as well as the associated pain is also increasing. This is also leading to the rising healthcare expenditure for diagnosis and treatment of the cancer associated pain. According to the OECD, the preliminary estimates of healthcare spending for a group of 16 OECD countries jumped to about 9.9% of GDP in 2020. Therefore, the rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global cancer pain market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 4 major players is near about 35%.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Pfizer collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) for creating cloud-based solutions for improving the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicines for clinical trials testing. The company enhanced the company's position in the market.



Marketed and Emerging Drugs



There are many marketed drugs in the market by various companies. For instance, ULTRAM (tramadol hydrochloride) by Janssen Ortho, LLC; Hydromorphone Hydrochrloride by Janssen Korea, Ltd, Oxycodone by Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Lazanda (Fentanyl) by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.



Many market players are also investing in various research and development activities for development of more effective drugs for the treatment of cancer pain. Some of the emerging drugs include Morphine sulfate by Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporatio, Resiniferatoxin by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Pregabalin by Institut Cancerologie de l'Ouest/Grunenthal GmbH. Sorrento's resiniferatoxin received FDA clearance for proceeding with its Phase 2 clinical study for using epidural resiniferatoxin for treatment of intractable pain associated with advanced cancer.



Cancer Market Growth Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2030

Epidemiology & Patient Population; 8MM Incident Patient Population of Cancer Pain

Country Wise Epidemiology of Cancer Pain: U.S., EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, China, and India

Treatment & Management of Cancer Pain: Treatment Guidelines, WHO Guidelines for Cancer Pain Management. ESMO Guidelines for Cancer Pain Management

Marketed Drugs: ULTRAM (Tramadol Hydrochloride)-Janssen Ortho, LLC - Product Description, Other Development Activities, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials Information, Safety & Efficacy, Product Profile; Hydromorphone Hydrochloride (HCl)-Janssen Korea, Ltd; Oxycodone-Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Lazanda (Fentanyl)-Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerging Drugs: Morphine Sulfate-Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporation-Product Description, Regulatory Milestones, Clinical Development, Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity, Safety & Efficacy, product Profile; Resiniferatoxin-Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.; Pregabalin-Institut Cancerologie de I'Quest/Grunenthal GmbH

