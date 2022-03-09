Insights on the Ceramic Fiber Global Market - Growing Demand for Insulation in High-Temperature Applications is Driving the Industry

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Product, By Material, By Form, By Thickness, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Industry Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Ceramic Fiber market held a market value of USD 1,737.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,973.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, around 3,009.9 metric tons of ceramic fiber was sold.



Ceramic fibers are small-dimension thread or filament consisting of a ceramic material, such as silica and alumina, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials and durability issue are anticipated to hinder the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications



Ceramic fiber has lower thermal conductivity and also has the ability to tolerate at high temperature. Products made using ceramic fiber are used as insulation materials in applications requiring energy conservation and high heat containment. These products can be in the form of bulk fibers, blanket, paper, boards, modules, textile, and paper, among others. Growing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications are expected to boost the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Ceramic Fiber market include 3M Co., Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., FibreCast Inc., NUTEC Group, Rath AG, General Insulation Europe Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Unifrax LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGP Industries Limited, Thermal Products Company, Inc., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the twelve major players is more than 45%.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, 3M announced the release of its Nextel 312 ceramic fibers and textiles from the export license requirements under the U.S. commerce control list, export control classification number 1C010c.



The global Ceramic Fiber market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Ceramic Fiber market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Ceramic Fiber market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Ceramic Fiber Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Trends



Chapter 4 Industry Analysis

4.1. PESTEL Analysis

4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Impact of Covid-19



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Share Analysis

5.2. Company Profiles

5.2.1. Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd.

5.2.2. fiberCast Inc.

5.2.3. NUTEC Group

5.2.4. 3M Co.

5.2.5. Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd.

5.2.6. FibreCast Inc.

5.2.7. NUTEC Group

5.2.8. Rath AG

5.2.9. General Insulation Europe Ltd.

5.2.10. Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

5.2.11. Lewco Specialty Products

5.2.12. Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

5.2.13. Ibiden Co. Ltd.

5.2.14. Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.

5.2.15. Unifrax LLC

5.2.16. Morgan Thermal Ceramics

5.2.17. NGP Industries Limited

5.2.18. Thermal Products Company, Inc.



Chapter 6 Global Ceramic Fiber Market



Chapter 7 North America Ceramic Fiber Market



Chapter 8 Europe Ceramic Fiber Market



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Ceramic Fiber Market



Chapter 10 Latin America Ceramic Fiber Market



Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Fiber Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpyxnx

Attachment