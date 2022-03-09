Insights on the Two-Wheeler Logistics Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand Through Last Mile Delivery is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market, By Component, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global two-wheeler logistics market was valued at USD 334.2 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 461.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period.



Increasing demand through last mile delivery coupled with the shifting customer expectation towards more attractive offer like free shipping are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative, rising traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles increased scope of adoption for two-wheeler, and government policies focusing on electrification of two-wheeler leading to battery infrastructure evolution are also expected to fuel the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, increase labour cost and shifting customer preferences towards automated delivery & restriction on volume of goods are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand through last mile delivery



Last mile delivery is the last part of the supply chain operations. This is a product's way from a warehouse to the end-customer's doorstep. This last step is one of the most critical steps and should be managed well for ensuring speedy shipping. To ensure speedy shipping, demand for two-wheeler logistics is increasing rapidly for the last mile delivery. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the market growth.



Companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative



Using two-wheelers for logistics is a cheaper alternative as compared to using larger vehicles. Companies have started to switch to using two-wheelers so that they can save on operations and logistics' cost. Furthermore, adoption of battery-operated two-wheelers is also increasing in the market, which further reduces the cost of using two-wheelers for logistics' purposes. Hence, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative is expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Two-wheeler Logistics market include Stuart, GogoX, Shippify, Bringg, Lalamove, Budbee, Blu Couriers, Deliverect, Instabox, Roadies, and Other Prominent Players. Major 4 players in the market hold around 30% of the market share.



These key market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. Bringg, a logistics company, is focusing on the expansion of business by continuously getting fundings for it. For instance, in December 2021, Bringg partnered with Blue Yonder for converging their capabilities. Blue Yonder is a digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider. This partnership aimed at shortening the time to market of introducing seamless omni-channel consumer experiences from order to delivery.



Similarly, Budbee delivered to over 3 million unique consumers utilizing bikes, electric vehicles, and biofuels on the same or next day. Hundreds of significant e-commerce companies, including ASOS, Zalando, Inditex, and H&M, employ Budbee's services. Kinnevik, Stena Sessan, and AMF, among others, backed the project.



The global Two-wheeler Logistics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Two-wheeler Logistics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Two-wheeler Logistics market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market



Chapter 4. Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Materials

4.1.2. Manufacturing and Assembly

4.1.3. Distribution

4.1.4. End Market

4.2. PESTLE Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.4. Key Trends

4.5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.6. Market Growth and Outlook

4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027

4.6.2. Price Trend Analysis

4.7. Competition Dashboard

4.7.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.7.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.7.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis, By Component

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Bike

5.2.2. Moped

5.2.3. Motorcycle



Chapter 6. Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Food

6.2.2. Retail

6.2.3. Groceries

6.2.4. Mail

6.2.5. Logistics



Chapter 7. Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis, By End-Use

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. B2B

7.2.2. B2C



Chapter 8. Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis, By Region

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Central & South America

8.2.3. Europe

8.2.3.1. UK

8.2.3.2. Russia

8.2.4. China

8.2.5. Japan

8.2.6. India

8.2.7. ASEAN

8.2.8. Israel

8.2.9. Rest of the World



Chapter 9. North America Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 10. Central & South America Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 11. Europe Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By End Use

11.2.4. By Country



Chapter 12. The UK Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 13. Russia Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 14. China Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.2. By Application

14.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 15. Japan Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Component

15.2.2. By Application

15.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 16. India Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

16.2.1. By Component

16.2.2. By Application

16.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 17. South- East Asia (SEA) Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

17.1. Key Insights

17.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

17.2.1. By Component

17.2.2. By Application

17.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 18. Israel Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis

18.1. Key Insights

18.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

18.2.1. By Component

18.2.2. By Application

18.2.3. By End Use



Chapter 19. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

19.1. Stuart

19.2. GogoX

19.3. Shippify

19.4. Bringg

19.5. Lalamove

19.6. Budbee

19.7. Blu couriers

19.8. Deliverect

19.9. Instabox

19.10. Roadie

19.11. Other Prominent Players



