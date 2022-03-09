Global surgical robots market value to increase significantly through 2026

Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global surgical robots market size valuation had reached USD 8052.67 million in 2020 and is expected to register substantial growth during 2021-2026. Growing demand for automated solutions in healthcare sector, rising elderly population, and increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions are primarily contributing towards the market remuneration.

The document specializes in highlighting the market segmentations, further illustrating various revenue generating opportunities prevailing in this business sphere. Apart from this, the study talks about the competitive arena of this marketplace, emphasizing the major development trends among the industry contenders.





It is worth noting that there has been an upsurge in demand for robotic assisted MIS owing to its various benefits such as increased safety, faster recovery, decreased scarring, smaller incisions and cuts, and affordability. Surgical robots add to these advantages by offering consistency, accuracy, and efficiency.

Thus, widespread adoption of robotic assisted MIS (minimally invasive surgeries) has also augmented the demand for surgical robots owing to their greater precision, better screening, reduced pain, lower infection risks, and shorter hospital stays.

Surgical robots also allow surgeons to counter human limitations as well as eliminate any challenges associated with conventional surgical tools, further helping in reducing burden and improving patient outcome. Growing product demand in cardiac surgery as well as in neurosurgery coupled with rapid technological breakthroughs in the medical sector are also favoring the overall market outlook.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on global surgical robots market growth. Various state and federal governments have imposed travel restrictions and enforced social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.

Even the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) had announced that all non-essential surgical, dental, and medical procedures to be postponed amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. This has had severe effects on revenues among medical product suppliers and healthcare providers.

Summarizing the market segmentations

Global surgical robots marketplace has been segmented on the basis of component type and surgical specialty. As per component type, the market is further split into services, disposables, and systems.

Moving on to surgical specialty, the industry vertical is bifurcated into orthopedic, urology, gynecology, general surgery, and others.

Highlighting the competitive terrain

The competitive landscape of global surgical robots industry landscape is defined by companies such as THINK Surgical Inc., Medrobotics Corp., Asensus Surgical Inc., Renishaw plc, Accuray Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corp., and Intuitive Surgical Inc. These companies have been focusing on strategic collaborations as well as mergers and acquisitions to reinforce their market position.

For instance, Stryker Corp. acquired OrthoSensor as well as its Versense intraoperative sensor technology back in January 2021 in an effort to improve its Mako robots capabilities. Likewise, Medtronic improved its robot-assisted platform and broadened its portfolio by acquiring Digital Surgery in February 2020.

