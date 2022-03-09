Registration of Share Capital Increase in IDEX Biometrics - 9 March 2022

Reference is made to the notices on 4 March 2022 and 8 March 2022 regarding employees acquiring shares in the employee share purchase plan and exercising incentive subscription rights.

The capital increase, a total of 2,160,200 shares, has been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 151,882,298.10, divided into 1,012,548,654 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

