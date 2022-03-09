Global Recreation Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment and Tabcorp Holdings Among Others

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreation Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Age Group, Revenue Source" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global recreation market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the recreation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Recreation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider recreation market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The recreation market section of the report gives context. It compares the recreation market with other segments of the recreation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, recreation indicators comparison.

Major companies in the recreation market include China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment plc., The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., CJ Corp. and Oriental Land Company Ltd.



The global recreation market is expected to grow from $960.66 billion in 2021 to $1485.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2557.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%.



The recreation market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of recreation market.



The main types of recreation are amusements, arts and sports. Sports services provide live sporting events before a paying audience or entities that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. The different age groups include aged 35 and younger, aged 35-54, aged 55 and older and involves various revenue sources such as media rights, merchandising, tickets and sponsorship.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the recreation market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the recreation market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The recreation market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the global GDP growth was 3.2% in 2019 and 3.5% in 2020. Recovering commodity prices further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India's GDP grew by 7.2%, whereas China registered GDP growth of 6.0% in 2020. Stable economic growth is expected to in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period. This continued economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets and be a driver of the recreation market as greater affluence allows consumers to visit recreation centers.



Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Recreation Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Recreation Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Recreation Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Recreation Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Recreation Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Recreation



9. Recreation Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Recreation Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Recreation Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Recreation Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Recreation Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Recreation Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Recreation Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Recreation Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.3. Global Recreation Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12. Recreation Market Segments

12.1. Global Amusements Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Amusement Parks; Gambling

12.2. Global Arts Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks; Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies; Sports And Arts Promoters

12.3. Global Sports Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Spectator Sports; Participatory Sports



13. Recreation Market Metrics

13.1. Recreation Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Recreation Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo904d

Attachment