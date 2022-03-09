Consti Oyj - Managers' Transactions

| Source: Consti Oyj Consti Oyj

Kuopio, FINLAND

CONSTI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 9 MARCH 2022, at 1.00 p.m.

 
Consti Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
 
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Untamala, Heikki
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
 
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11146/4/4
____________________________________________
 
Transaction date: 2022-03-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 402 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 402 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
 
 

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2021, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 289 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi