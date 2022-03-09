BetterWork Media Group Launches Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management Podcasts

CHICAGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterWork Media Group (BMG), a platform dedicated to connecting, supporting and empowering workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management, and parent company to Chief Learning Officer (CLO) and Talent Management (TM), announced today the launch of its new podcasts, "Voices of CLO" and "The Talent Lab."

CLO's podcast, "Voices of CLO," will feature experts from the learning and development space sharing their stories, successes and learnings, as well as top-of-mind ideas for the future of learning and work.

TM's podcast, "The Talent Lab," will host talent and HR professionals from across the globe sharing their stories, learnings, and big ideas and ambitions for the future of talent management.

"The idea to launch these new podcasts was an easy one," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for BMG. "Our team is passionate about fostering professional growth and connection, so providing our network of 200,000+ subscribers with a portable channel that allows them to feel more personally engaged with their peers in learning and development, HR and talent was an early and primary goal. We know our audience learns and excels by consuming content in multiple formats, and in the busy world we live in today, convenience is key."

The podcasts will be published on the first Monday of every month, alternating between the two brands. The first "Voices of CLO" episode airs today, and "The Talent Lab" will debut on April 4.

About BetterWork Media Group

BetterWork Media Group manages Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management, serving workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solution providers in corporate learning and talent management. BetterWork Media Group provides a unique platform to connect, support and empower workplace communities via award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media. BMG's founders have more than 70 years of collective experience in the media industry.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

About Talent Management

Talent Management is dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs.

