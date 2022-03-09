Global airport baggage handling system market size to record 6.7% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global airport baggage handling system market size was worth USD 10491.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.7% over the next six years to amass a valuation of USD 16519.4 billion by the year 2027.





Additionally, the document elucidates the segmental overview of the industry which includes airport class, service scope, type terrain, technology ambit, and regional landscape. It then concludes with the detailed analysis of major industry players, along with profit making strategies adopted by them to broaden their reach.

The market expansion is attributed to rising air transportation across the globe, in consort with growing technological improvements, and soaring use of robotization in airports.

For the unversed, airport baggage handling system keeps track of luggage transfers at ticket booths. Advanced technologies like RFID sensors and barcode scanners are used to maintain efficiency and precision.

However, over the projection period of 2021-2027, complex system management will act as a major challenge, stifling the market growth.

Market segment overview:

Based on the airport class, global airport baggage handling system market is divided into class C, class B, and class A. In terms of service, the industry is branched into assisted service, and self-service.

On the basis of type, the marketplace is classified into destination coded vehicle, and conveyer. Speaking of technology terrain, the market is bifurcated into RFID, and barcode.

Regional scope:

Considering the regional landscape, the market trends are studied across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and Rest of the World.

Expert verbatim cites that North America is reckoned to lead the industry forecast over 2021-2027, on account of surge in air transport, modernization across airports, and technological advancements. Meanwhile, Latin America market is projected to grow with vigor through 2027, owing to improving disposable income leading to surge in tourism, alongside cognizance about benefits of baggage handling systems.

Competitive dashboard:

Vanderlande Industries B.V., Siemens AG, Pteris Global Limited, Logplan LLC, Grenzebach Group, Glidepath Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Fives Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., and BEUMER Group are the key players in global airport baggage handling system marketplace.

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Class A

Class B

Class C

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Service (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Self-Service

Assisted Service

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Destination Coded Vehicle

Conveyer

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

RFID

Barcode

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Siemens AG

Pteris Global Limited

Logplan LLC

Grenzebach Group

Glidepath Group

G&S Airport Conveyor

Fives Group

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

BEUMER Group

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD )

1.2.3. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Service, 2019-2027 (USD )

1.2.4. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD )

1.2.5. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Airport Class, 2019-2027 (USD )

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Dynamics

3.1. Airport Baggage Handling System Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing growth rate in air transportation

3.1.1.2. Rising technological advancements

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Complex system management

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing Utilization of robotization in the airports

Chapter 4. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Airport Baggage Handling System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Conveyors

6.4.2. Destination Coded Vehicles

Chapter 7. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Service

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Airport Baggage Handling System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Assisted Service

7.4.2. Self-service

Chapter 8. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Technology

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Airport Baggage Handling System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Barcode

8.4.2. RFID

Chapter 9. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, by Airport Class

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Airport Class 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Airport Baggage Handling System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Class A

9.4.2. Class B

9.4.3. Class C

Chapter 10. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market, Regional Analysis

