2022 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Growth Opportunities

The global wireless network test equipment market will experience an approximate 10.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026. The market includes equipment and solutions that are used to test and validate the integrity of cellular wireless networks (signals) based on various parameters such as network availability, connectivity, and utilization. The equipment uses radio waves for transmitting signals. This report covers test equipment used in benchmarking, monitoring, field trials, acceptance, optimization, and troubleshooting applications.



Wireless networks considered in this study include licensed spectrum such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. The scope of the study excludes private wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



The main objective of the study is to identify the key growth opportunities prevailing in the market and what factors will boost or restrain market growth. In particular, market analyses are based on test type and geography during the forecast period 2022 to 2026. With 2021 as the base year, the research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed that includes discussion with senior management of wireless network test equipment manufacturers/solution providers that is supported by secondary research.



The wireless network test equipment market generated $4,717.9 million in 2021, with a base year growth rate of 7.9%. Regionally, North America leads with a CAGR of 10.3% between 2021 and 2026; APAC comes in as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 13.0%. Passive monitoring will remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period, witnessing a CAGR of about 11.3%. Drive test equipment will be the fastest-growing segment, increasing at a CAGR of about 19.1% between 2021 and 2026.



Research Highlights:

In-depth analysis with market sizing segmented by test type: passive monitoring, SON testing equipment, active monitoring, drive test equipment, site test equipment, OSS (CM/PM/FM), OSS with geo-location equipment, and crowdsourcing equipment.

Regional perspective of demand pattern in various advanced and emerging markets: North America (Canada and the United States); APAC (region bordered by Iran on the West, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in the North, and the Pacific Ocean in the East; also includes Oceania, which includes Australia and New Zealand); Europe (region bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the West, and the Middle East and North Africa in the South; also includes Russia and CIS countries); Rest of the World (RoW) (all other countries and regions).

The rapid commercialization of 5G networks; move toward virtualization, SONs, and C-RAN in the network infrastructure; demand for data analytics and revenue assurance; deployment of private cellular wireless networks among others to drive the need for efficient and reliable wireless network testing and validation solutions.

In-depth analysis of competitive environment including vendors' market share for each segment.

Detailed pricing trends.

Immediate impact of COVID-19 and post-pandemic industry hurdles stakeholders face.

Research and development (R&D) and close industry collaborations with customers as well as standard bodies critical for market vendors to maintain their stronghold.

Developments in next-generation 6G, AI/ML integrated testing solutions, O-RAN and network slicing, UAV-based testing, and growing smart cities initiatives.

