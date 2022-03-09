Unified MMA Pays Fight Purse With the Bitcoin Well Corporate Bitcoin Savings Plan

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well”) (TSXV: BTCW), a technology company building and utilizing products that offer safe and easy ways to buy, sell and use Bitcoin, is pleased to announce that Unified MMA has joined the Bitcoin Well, Corporate Bitcoin Savings Plan (“BSP”). This will enable the organization to offer fighters the opportunity to take a portion of their fight purse in bitcoin. Shane Campbell, winner of the Unified 43 Super Lightweight Bout opted to receive a portion of his winnings in bitcoin, via the BSP.



“As the world begins to diversify, I’m looking forward to getting paid in different ways,” said Shane Campbell, Unified MMA Lightweight Champion.

The Bitcoin Well BSP provides employers and individuals the opportunity to take a portion of their pay in bitcoin on an incremental, ongoing basis. Through the BSP, employers have the option to add bitcoin directly into their pay structure. The program enrollment is simple and easy to set up, giving team members the opportunity to have a portion of their salary, or winnings, paid in bitcoin.

“Bitcoin Well is removing barriers for individuals and companies to use and receive bitcoin, just as easily as traditional financial instruments,” said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Bitcoin, by definition, meets the properties as sound money, so it’s rewarding to see Unified MMA athletes being given the option to take their pay in bitcoin. Congratulations to Shane Campbell, on an excellent performance and being the first Unified fighter to collect a portion of his purse in bitcoin at Unified 43.”

Bitcoin Well was a platinum sponsor for Unified 43 on March 4, 2022 at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta, a suburb outside of Edmonton. Bitcoin Well has identified a significant crossover between the target audience and the existing Unified MMA audience. We are pleased to have exposure to future customers through this event, including viewers watching worldwide on UFC Fight Pass, the largest MMA viewing platform in the world.

“Educating fighters about the ability to be paid in bitcoin is the future, and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” said Unified MMA President, Sunny Sareen.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes non-custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

