The Worldwide Breast Cancer Drug Industry is Expected to Reach $27 Billion by 2026

The Global Breast Cancer Drug Market is estimated to be USD 17.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.04 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Market Dynamics

Increased cancer incidence and prevalence rate worldwide are driving the Global Breast Cancer Drug Market. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 49,290 new non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer cases. Additionally, advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promoting drug development coupled with increasing awareness of breast cancer have promoted market growth. However, stringent government regulations related to drug manufacturing and sales are a significant challenge for the market.



Increasing collaboration and partnership among drug manufacturing companies to increase the number of pipeline drugs coupled with the expiry of patented medicines is expected to increase the generic drug market of the Global Breast Cancer Drug Market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Breast Cancer Drug Market is segmented further based on Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Drug Type, the market is classified as Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Targeted Therapy, and Immunotherapy.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Hospital, Pharmacy, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Inc, Genentech Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Pvt. Ltd., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Breast Cancer Drug Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Incidence and Prevalence Rate of Cancer Worldwide

4.1.2 Growth In Government Initiatives

4.1.3 Increasing Preference for Targeted Therapy Approach in Breast Cancer Treatment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complications Associated with Chemotherapy

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasingly Collaboration and Partnership Among Drug Manufacturing Companies

4.3.2 High Investment in R&D

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Alternative Treatments Available

4.4.2 Stringent Regulatory for Manufacturing and Sales of Drugs



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Breast Cancer Drug Market, By Drug Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chemotherapy

6.2.1 Taxanes

6.2.2 Anthracyclines

6.2.3 Anti-metabolites

6.2.4 Alkylating Agents

6.2.5 Epothilones

6.3 Hormonal Therapy

6.3.1 Selective Estrogen - Receptor Modulators

6.3.2 Aromatase Inhibitors

6.3.3 Other Hormonal Therapies

6.4 Targeted Therapy

6.4.1 Herceptin

6.4.2 Tykerb (Lapatinib)

6.4.3 Afinitor

6.4.4 Other Targeted Therapies

6.5 Immunotherapy

6.5.1 Pembrolizumab

6.5.2 Dostarlimab



7 Global Breast Cancer Drug Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital

7.3 Pharmacy

7.4 Others



8 Global Breast Cancer Drug Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

10.2 AbbVie Inc.

10.3 Amgen Inc,

10.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

10.6 Biocon Ltd

10.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.8 Celgene Corporation

10.9 Eisai Inc

10.10 Eli Lilly and Company

10.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Genentech Inc

10.13 Gilead Science Inc.

10.14 Johnson & Johnson

10.15 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

10.16 Merck & Co. Inc.

10.17 Mylan N.V.

10.18 Novartis AG

10.19 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

10.20 Pfizer Inc.

10.21 Sanofi S.A.

10.22 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

10.23 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

10.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



11 Appendix

