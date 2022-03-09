Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Rosenfeld, Ph.D., as Executive Director, Genomics and Bioinformatics

CHATHAM, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Rosenfeld, Ph.D., as its new Executive Director, Genomics and Bioinformatics. In this role, Dr. Rosenfeld will direct Tonix’s pharmacogenomics efforts including applying artificial intelligence, genome-wide association studies and mathematical modeling techniques to the analysis of patient outcomes in Tonix’s clinical trials.



“Dr. Rosenfeld brings substantial genomics expertise to Tonix that will support our efforts in pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “As we continue to advance our pipeline and programs, Dr. Rosenfeld’s abilities and his passion for genomics will support the future success of our drug development efforts.”

“I am excited to join Tonix to lead the Company's efforts to integrate genomics with clinical trials,” said Dr. Rosenfeld. “I look forward to working closely with the team to fully realize the potential of the Company’s deep portfolio of product candidates.”

Dr. Rosenfeld has a record of achievement in genomics and bioinformatics. Over his 15-year career in genomics, he has contributed to a wide range of biological and genetic projects, including genetic association studies of schizophrenia and clinical cancer genome sequencing. Most recently, he led an effort to investigate markers for autism in paternal sperm. For the past seven years, Dr. Rosenfeld has been an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the Manager of the Biomedical Informatics Shared Resource at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. In 2013, he founded Genome Liberty which developed tools for direct-to-consumer pharmacogenomics testing. Dr. Rosenfeld earned his B.S. in Biology and M.S. in Biotechnology from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Biology from New York University. He completed doctoral research at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

