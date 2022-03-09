StoneCo Ltd. Announces Change to Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) announces changes to release date of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results to after market close on Thursday, March 17, 2022 , instead of the previously announced date of March 10, 2022.



The Company’s conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT) .

The conference call details remain unchanged. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

