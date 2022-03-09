UAT Group’s Subsidiary, H2O Processing, Water Treatment Technology to be Demonstrated at 2022 Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference

Denver, CO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, announced today that its proprietary advanced water treatment technology will be demonstrated to the more than 300 industry leaders already registered to attend this year’s Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference in Dallas, TX on March 10-11 this year.

Situated downtown next to an iconic Dallas landmark, Reunion Tower, Hyatt Regency Dallas will be the event site for this year’s conference hosted by Oilfield Water Connection. The maturation of the full-cycle oilfield water management industry coincides with increased investor attention to the environmental and ESG issues surrounding water, creating new opportunities and risks for companies. Building on the success of our past events, this conference will gather key business leaders from across the water value chain (including E&P operators, water midstream, tech, and service companies, and information providers) for networking and knowledge sharing.

H2O Processing Chief Executive Officer, Stan Abrams stated, “Together with our strategic partner will be demonstrating a table-top version of our technological capabilities. This unit was completely customized to facilitate the demonstration of our current technology, while also showcasing some of the additional capabilities we can add to larger systems. I am looking forward to working alongside our partners during this year’s conference”.

The demonstration unit is the scaled down system that will be at the conference is being furthered developed as an “infield” proof of technology system to work alongside its bigger brother mobile demonstration units that retail at $700,000 -$800,000 each. The Company believes that these demonstration systems will aid in facilitating the sales of its larger mobile systems, costing $1.8M-$2.5M each. Last year the Company revealed its third-generation mobile water treatment system to the world consisting of three fifty-foot trailers and a mobile command center bus capable of operating/monitoring the system's performance and status remotely

H2O Processing is a manufacturing, research and engineering company, with extensive experience in water treatment industry. With an expanding portfolio of intellectual property, the H2O team has just recently begun its expansion as a full-provider and manufacturer of mobile on-site and fixed commercial water treatment platforms.

The mobile platforms are fully automated and can be managed remotely by either H2O Processing from their headquarters in Denver or managed by the customers onsite team. The mobile platform is ready for commercial production and is now being delivered into the market.

Chairman of H2O Processing parent company, UAT Group, Alex Umbra commented, “We are very excited to support H2O Processing and their oil industry partner as they network with industry operators and demonstrate the most advanced water treatment system currently available. Removing heavy metals from drill site water is a current issue in the industry and H2O Processing is well positioned to meet the growing modern-day challenges of this sector”.

For more information about H2O Processing, Inc. visit: https://h2oprocessing.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa, Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: info@ uatg roup.com

About H2O Processing, Inc.

The company is located in Denver, CO and is an advanced water treatment technology company.

