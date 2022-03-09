Stella-Jones Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Annual Results

English French

Sales of $2,750 million, up 8%

Record high EBITDA (1) of $400 million, or a margin (1) of 14.5%

Net income reached $227 million , or $3.49 per share

Acquired wood treating facilities in Alabama

Quarterly cash dividend increased 11% to $0.20 per share

Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid to increase maximum shares to be repurchased

Company details its three-year financial outlook



MONTREAL, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"Stella-Jones delivered a record performance on many fronts in 2021, resulting in increased sales, strong EPS growth and solid cashflows. We utilized our collective expertise and longstanding industry relationships to successfully navigate through complex procurement challenges and volatile lumber markets to produce yet another successful year,” said Éric Vachon, President and CEO of Stella-Jones. "We remained focused on building on our strong fundamentals, completing two accretive acquisitions and investing in our network to strengthen our capability to supply the growing needs of our infrastructure customer base. The Company also continued to return capital to its shareholders and announced an 18th consecutive year of increased dividends."

"Looking to the next 3 years, we will focus on pursuing acquisitions to complement our infrastructure-related product offering and invest to increase capacity in utility poles production to meet anticipated growth in demand. Acknowledging the Company’s strong cash flow generation, we plan to return approximately $500-$600 million to shareholders over the next 3 years, an increase of over 50% compared to cash returned over the past 3 years. Our efforts will be devoted to leveraging our solid business foundation to generate continued profitable growth, further solidifying our leadership position in our core product categories and enhancing shareholder value," concluded Mr. Vachon.

Financial Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data and margin) Q4-21 Q4-20 2021 2020 Sales 545 533 2,750 2,551 Gross profit(1) 65 85 456 446 Gross profit margin(1) 11.9% 15.9% 16.6% 17.5% EBITDA(1) 52 70 400 385 EBITDA margin(1) 9.5% 13.1% 14.5% 15.1% Operating income 32 50 326 309 Operating income margin(1) 5.9% 9.4% 11.9% 12.1% Net income for the period 22 34 227 210 Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.34 0.52 3.49 3.12 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic, in ‘000s)

64,292 66,654 65,002 67,260





(1) These are non-GAAP and other financial measures which are not prescribed by IFRS and are not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please refer to the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in this press release

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to $545 million, up from sales of $533 million for the same period in 2020. Excluding the contribution from the acquisitions of Cahaba Pressure Treated Forest Products, Inc. ("Cahaba Pressure") and Cahaba Timber, Inc. ("Cahaba Timber") of six million dollars and the negative impact of the currency conversion of $14 million, pressure-treated wood sales rose $26 million, or 5%, mainly driven by higher volumes and pricing from utility poles as well as improved pricing for railway ties. This growth was partially offset by lower demand for residential lumber. The decrease in logs and lumber sales mainly stemmed from the lower market price of lumber.

On November 19, 2021, the Company acquired Cahaba Pressure and Cahaba Timber and included its results of operations as of the acquisition date. Cahaba Pressure manufactures, distributes and sells treated and untreated wood poles, crossties and posts and provides custom treating services. Cahaba Timber is a producer of treated poles and pilings and engages in raw material procurement.

Pressure-treated wood products:

Utility poles (42% of Q4-21 sales) : Utility poles sales amounted to $227 million, up from $201 million for the same period last year. Excluding the contribution from acquisitions and the negative currency conversion effect, sales increased 13%, primarily due to increased maintenance and project-related demand and higher pricing.





: Utility poles sales amounted to $227 million, up from $201 million for the same period last year. Excluding the contribution from acquisitions and the negative currency conversion effect, sales increased 13%, primarily due to increased maintenance and project-related demand and higher pricing. Railway ties (27% of Q4-21 sales) : Sales of railway ties amounted to $147 million, in line with last year. Excluding the negative currency conversion effect, railway ties sales rose 3%, mainly driven by improved pricing for both Class 1 and non-Class 1 business.





: Sales of railway ties amounted to $147 million, in line with last year. Excluding the negative currency conversion effect, railway ties sales rose 3%, mainly driven by improved pricing for both Class 1 and non-Class 1 business. Residential lumber (20% of Q4-21 sales) : Residential lumber sales totaled $107 million, down from $117 million of sales generated in the same period in 2020. Despite the lower market price of lumber in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, pricing for residential lumber remained unchanged. The decrease in sales stems from lower sales volumes.





: Residential lumber sales totaled $107 million, down from $117 million of sales generated in the same period in 2020. Despite the lower market price of lumber in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, pricing for residential lumber remained unchanged. The decrease in sales stems from lower sales volumes. Industrial products (5% of Q4-21 sales): Industrial product sales amounted to $25 million, slightly up compared to the $23 million of sales generated a year ago, primarily due to the mix of project-related bridge work.

Logs and lumber:

Logs and lumber (6% of Q4-21 sales): Logs and lumber sales totaled $39 million, down 13% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the lower market price of lumber.

Gross profit was $65 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $85 million, in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a margin of 11.9% and 15.9% respectively. The decrease was primarily attributable to the higher inventory cost of residential lumber at the end of the third quarter. Given the time lag in contractual price adjustments, the rise in costs during the quarter outpaced sales price increases across all product categories. This further contributed to the lower gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Similarly, operating income totaled $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus operating income of $50 million in the corresponding period of 2020, while EBITDA decreased to $52 million, down 26%, compared to $70 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As a result, net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to net income of $34 million, or $0.52 per share, in the corresponding period of 2020.

2021 RESULTS

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2021 were up 8% to $2,750 million, compared to sales of $2,551 million in 2020, despite a $127 million negative impact from currency conversion. Excluding the impact of the currency conversion and the contribution from acquisitions, pressure-treated wood sales rose $232 million, or 10% and sales of logs and lumber increased by $88 million. The increase in sales was driven by organic growth across all product categories.

Pressure-treated wood products:

Utility poles (34% of 2021 sales) : Utility poles sales increased to $925 million in 2021, compared to sales of $888 million in 2020. Excluding the contribution from the acquisition of Cahaba Pressure and Cahaba Timber in November 2021 and the currency conversion effect, utility poles sales increased by $83 million, or 9%, driven by strong maintenance demand for distribution poles, favourable price adjustments in response to raw material cost increases and a better sales mix, including the impact of incremental fire-resistant wrapped pole sales volumes. This growth was partially attenuated by less project-related volumes.





: Utility poles sales increased to $925 million in 2021, compared to sales of $888 million in 2020. Excluding the contribution from the acquisition of Cahaba Pressure and Cahaba Timber in November 2021 and the currency conversion effect, utility poles sales increased by $83 million, or 9%, driven by strong maintenance demand for distribution poles, favourable price adjustments in response to raw material cost increases and a better sales mix, including the impact of incremental fire-resistant wrapped pole sales volumes. This growth was partially attenuated by less project-related volumes. Railway ties (25% of 2021 sales) : Railway ties sales were $700 million in 2021, compared to sales of $733 million in 2020. Excluding the currency conversion effect, railway ties sales increased $13 million, or 2%, largely attributable to higher non-Class 1 sales compared to 2020, as continued strong demand outweighed the pricing pressures in the first half of the year. Sales for Class 1 customers remained relatively stable year-over-year.





: Railway ties sales were $700 million in 2021, compared to sales of $733 million in 2020. Excluding the currency conversion effect, railway ties sales increased $13 million, or 2%, largely attributable to higher non-Class 1 sales compared to 2020, as continued strong demand outweighed the pricing pressures in the first half of the year. Sales for Class 1 customers remained relatively stable year-over-year. Residential lumber (28% of 2021 sales) : Sales in the residential lumber category rose to $773 million in 2021, compared to sales of $665 million in 2020. Excluding the currency conversion effect, residential lumber sales increased $127 million, or 19%, driven by the exceptional rise in the market price of lumber during the first six months of the year. This increase was partially offset by lower sales volumes attributable to softer consumer demand compared to last year.





: Sales in the residential lumber category rose to $773 million in 2021, compared to sales of $665 million in 2020. Excluding the currency conversion effect, residential lumber sales increased $127 million, or 19%, driven by the exceptional rise in the market price of lumber during the first six months of the year. This increase was partially offset by lower sales volumes attributable to softer consumer demand compared to last year. Industrial products (5% of 2021 sales): Industrial product sales were relatively unchanged at $121 million in 2021 compared to sales of $119 million in 2020. Excluding the currency conversion effect, industrial product sales increased $9 million or 8%, largely due to more timber and piling projects compared to 2020, offset in part by lower project-related bridge and crossing sales.

Logs and lumber:

Logs and lumber (8% of 2021 sales): Sales in the logs and lumber product category were $231 million in 2021, up 60% compared to $146 million in 2020. The increase is due to the exceptional rise in the market price of lumber in the first half of the year.

Driven by sales growth, gross profit grew to $456 million, compared to $446 million in 2020, and EBITDA increased to a record $400 million, from $385 million in 2020. The increase in gross profit and EBITDA was primarily driven by the rise in sales prices for residential lumber, which exceeded the higher cost of lumber, as well as, improved pricing, sales mix and volumes for utility poles. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in residential lumber demand, lower railway ties pricing and the unfavourable impact of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar. Given, however, the time lag in contractual sales price adjustments, the increase in costs outpaced price increases and EBITDA margin decreased to 14.5% compared to a margin of 15.1% in the prior year.

Net income in 2021 was $227 million, an increase of 8% versus net income of $210 million in 2020. Earnings per share in 2021 were $3.49, an increase of 12% compared to earnings per share of $3.12 in 2020. Earnings per share was positively impacted by the increase in net income and the Company’s repurchase of shares through its normal course issuer bids.

STRONG LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

During the year ended December 31, 2021, Stella-Jones generated operating cash flows of $251 million. The Company invested $129 million in strategic acquisitions, $64 million in its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, and returned $155 million of capital to shareholders through the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. As at December 31, 2021, the Company maintained a healthy financial position with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.2x and available liquidity of $329 million.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

On November 8, 2021, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accepted Stella-Jones’ Notice of Intention to Make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB') to purchase for cancellation, up to 4,000,000 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 12, 2021 and ending November 11, 2022, representing approximately 8% of the public float of its common shares. ("2021-2022" NCIB)

In the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 721,548 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $30 million, under its NCIB. In 2021, the Company repurchased in total 2,447,419 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $108 million, under the NCIB’s then in effect.

Subsequent to year-end, on March 8, 2022, the Company received approval from the TSX to amend its NCIB in order to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased for cancellation by the Company during the 12-month period ending November 11, 2022, from 4,000,000 to 5,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of its common shares as at the October 31, 2021. The amendment to the NCIB will be effective on March 14, 2022 and will continue until November 11, 2022 or such earlier date as Stella-Jones has acquired the maximum number of common shares permitted under the NCIB. All other terms and conditions of the NCIB remained unchanged. Purchases under the NCIB are made on behalf of Stella-Jones by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE

On March 8, 2022 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, representing an increase of 11% over the previous quarterly dividend, on the outstanding common shares of the Company, payable on April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2022. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.

OUTLOOK

To better reflect its business dynamics, the Company is shifting its financial guidance to a three-year outlook. Over the next 3 years, Stella-Jones anticipates continued sales and EBITDA growth. It expects to generate an annual sales growth rate in the mid-single digit range from the 2019 pre-pandemic levels and continues to target EBITDA margin of approximately 15% for the 2022-2024 period.

By core product categories for 2022-2024:

The Company will expand its capital expenditure program and invest an additional $90 to $100 million to support the anticipated high single-digit organic growth in the utility poles category;

The Company continues to project growth in the railway ties category in the low single-digits; and

For residential lumber, the Company anticipates stable long-term demand but believes the market price of lumber will normalize. As a result, the Company expects its residential lumber sales to decrease compared to 2021 and assumes sales in the 2022-2024 period will be approximately 35% above the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.



With the anticipated normalization of lumber prices and expected growth in the Company's infrastructure-related businesses, the sales of utility poles, railway ties and industrial product categories are expected to represent 75-80% of total sales, while the relative proportion of residential lumber sales is projected to stabilize to 20-25% by 2024.

Based on its current business model, the Company projects returning to shareholders approximately $500 to $600 million in the 2022-2024 period.

The Company plans to pursue acquisitions that further support growth in its infrastructure-related products categories. It also plans to evaluate growth opportunities in adjacent businesses where it can leverage its core knowledge and key attributes to generate continued strong cash flow. For strategic acquisitions, the Company anticipates increasing its leverage to finance such opportunities. As per its capital allocation strategy, the Company targets a leverage ratio of 2.0x-2.5x and may temporarily deviate and exceed its target to pursue acquisitions.

The Company’s financial guidance is based on its current outlook and takes into account a number of economic and market assumptions. Please refer to the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for a complete list of assumptions.

CONFERENCE CALL

Stella-Jones will hold a conference call to discuss these results on March 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-438-803-0545 (Toronto or overseas) or 1-888-440-2194 (elsewhere in North America). Parties unable to call in at this time may access a recording by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4899896. This recording will be available on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as of 1:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies all the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, general economic and business conditions (including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic), evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, product selling prices, availability and cost of raw materials, changes in foreign currency rates, and the ability of the Company to raise capital. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes after the date hereof.

Note to readers: The audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as management’s discussion and analysis are available on Stella-Jones’ website at www.stella-jones.com .

Stella-Jones Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars, except earnings per common share)





For the

three-month periods

ended December 31, For the

years

ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Sales 545 533 2,750 2,551 Expenses Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization (3 months - $17 (2020 - $16) and 12 months - $63 (2020 - $62)) 480 448 2,294 2,105 Selling and administrative (including depreciation and amortization (3 months - $3 (2020 - $4) and 12 months - $11 (2020 - $14)) 32 32 127 125 Other losses, net 1 3 3 12 513 483 2,424 2,242 Operating income 32 50 326 309 Financial expenses 6 5 23 25 Income before income taxes 26 45 303 284 Provision for income taxes Current (4 ) 8 64 66 Deferred 8 3 12 8 4 11 76 74 Net income for the year 22 34 227 210 Basic and diluted earnings per common share 0.34 0.52 3.49 3.12





Stella-Jones Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars)





2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Accounts receivable 230 208 Inventories 1,106 1,075 Income taxes receivable 9 — Other current assets 43 36 1,388 1,319 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 629 574 Right-of-use assets 138 135 Intangible assets 158 115 Goodwill 341 280 Derivative financial instruments 3 — Other non-current assets 8 3 2,665 2,426 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 162 137 Income taxes payable 1 19 Derivative financial instruments — 2 Current portion of long-term debt 33 11 Current portion of lease liabilities 35 33 Current portion of provisions and other long-term liabilities 11 16 242 218 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 701 595 Lease liabilities 109 106 Deferred income taxes 137 104 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 15 15 Employee future benefits 13 15 1,217 1,053 Shareholders’ equity Capital stock 208 214 Retained earnings 1,161 1,079 Accumulated other comprehensive income 79 80 1,448 1,373 2,665 2,426





Stella-Jones Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars)





2021 2020 $ $ Cash flows provided by (used in) Operating activities Net income for the year 227 210 Adjustments for Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 25 26 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 38 38 Amortization of intangible assets 11 12 Gain on derivative financial instruments — (2 ) Financial expenses 23 25 Current income taxes expense 64 66 Deferred income taxes 12 8 Provisions and other long-term liabilities (7 ) 14 Other (5 ) 5 388 402 Changes in non-cash working capital components Accounts receivable (19 ) (32 ) Inventories (21 ) (123 ) Other current assets (7 ) (2 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24 1 (23 ) (156 ) Interest paid (23 ) (26 ) Income taxes paid (91 ) (42 ) 251 178 Financing activities Proceeds from short-term debt 125 — Repayment of short-term debt (123 ) — Net change in revolving credit facilities (13 ) 20 Proceeds from long-term debt 247 — Repayment of long-term debt (105 ) (8 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (35 ) (35 ) Dividends on common shares (47 ) (40 ) Repurchase of common shares (108 ) (60 ) Other 1 (1 ) (58 ) (124 ) Investing activities Business acquisitions (129 ) — Purchase of property, plant and equipment (48 ) (42 ) Additions of intangible assets (16 ) (13 ) Other — 1 (193 ) (54 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the year — — Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of year — — Cash and cash equivalents – End of year — —

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of “specified financial measures” (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include:

Gross profit : Sales less cost of sales

: Sales less cost of sales EBITDA : Operating income before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets (also referred to as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)

: Operating income before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets (also referred to as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) Net debt: Sum of long-term debt and lease liabilities (including the current portion)



Non-GAAP ratios include:

Gross profit margin : Gross profit divided by sales for the corresponding period

: Gross profit divided by sales for the corresponding period EBITDA margin : EBITDA divided by sales for the corresponding period

: EBITDA divided by sales for the corresponding period Net debt-to-EBITDA: Net debt divided by EBITDA



Other specified financial measures include:

Operating income margin: Operating income divided by sales for the corresponding period



Management considers these non-GAAP and other financial measures to be useful information to assist knowledgeable investors to understand the Company’s operating results, financial position and cash flows as they provide a supplemental measure of its performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets and to assess the Company’s ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management uses net debt to calculate the Company’s indebtedness level, future cash needs and financial leverage ratios.

The following tables present the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of operating income to EBITDA

(in millions of dollars) Three-month periods ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income 32 50 326 309 Depreciation and amortization 20 20 74 76 EBITDA 52 70 400 385



