Oncorus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Data presented from ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of ONCR-177 in multiple solid tumor indications at RP2D at SITC 2021 and preclinical studies of ONCR-GBM targeting brain cancer at IOVC 2021

Signed exclusive licensing agreement with Gaeta Therapeutics for use of locally delivered IL-12 via oncolytic viral expression in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors

Additional clinical data from ONCR-177 surface lesion monotherapy expansion and combination expansion cohorts expected in second half of 2022

Continued to advance preclinical programs, including ONCR-021 towards IND filing in mid-2023

Strengthened executive leadership team with promotion of John Goldberg, M.D., to Chief Medical Officer

$123.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and highlighted recent achievements and developments.

“In 2021, Oncorus made meaningful progress advancing our pipeline of next-generation, systemically active viral immunotherapies. With a broad range of activities across both our innovative HSV and selectively self-amplifying vRNA/LNP platforms, we are well-positioned to execute on multiple clinical and preclinical catalysts this year as we build out our differentiated portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncorus. “We remain on track to report multiple clinical-stage milestones this year, with both additional ONCR-177 data from the surface lesion monotherapy expansion and the initial combination expansion data with KEYTRUDA expected in the second half of 2022. We also continue to progress our earlier stage programs, with ONCR-021 advancing into IND-enabling studies, while we simultaneously build out our Andover manufacturing facility to enable expansion of our portfolio.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $123.9 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to $130.3 million as of December 31, 2020.





Research and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $14.3 million compared to $7.6 million for the corresponding quarter in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to employee compensation costs, which was driven by increased headcount and increased stock-based compensation, increased rent expense related to the company’s manufacturing facility and increased development costs related to the company’s nominated candidates.





General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $5.6 million compared to $4.0 million for the corresponding quarter in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to employee compensation costs, including higher stock-based compensation, increased headcount and increased salary and related expenses. General and administrative expenses also increased due to higher insurance expense and professional and consultant expenses related to operating as a public company.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $19.8 million, or $0.77 per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.8 million, or $0.56 per share for the corresponding quarter in 2020. The increase in the net loss was due to increased expenses associated with the company’s growth and the increase in net loss per share was a result of the increased net loss offset by additional shares issued by the Company in a public stock offering in February 2021.



Financial Guidance

Based upon its current operating plans and cash and cash equivalents and investments, Oncorus expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into late 2023.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Platform and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA (vRNA)/ lipid nanoparticle (LNP) Immunotherapy Platform.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy Platform involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer. Our lead IV-administered selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, are both currently in IND-enabling studies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Oncorus’ ability to execute on multiple clinical and preclinical catalysts in 2022; the clinical development of ONCR-177, including expectations regarding timing for reporting additional data from the monotherapy expansion and the combination expansion arms of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as the product candidate’s therapeutic potential and clinical benefits and the utility and potential of Oncorus’ HSV Platform; the preclinical and clinical development of ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, including expectations regarding timing for submitting an IND for ONCR-021, as well as the product candidates’ therapeutic potential and clinical benefits and the utility and potential of Oncorus’ selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy Platform; expectations regarding manufacturing capabilities including the buildout timeline of Oncorus’ clinical manufacturing facility; and Oncorus’ belief that its current cash and investment resources will be sufficient to fund its operations and capital expenditure requirements into late 2023. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on Oncorus’ operations and the timing and anticipated results of its ongoing and planned clinical trials; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Oncorus’ ability to successfully demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ONCR-177, ONCR-021, ONCR-788 and ONCR-GBM and obtain regulatory approval thereof; Oncorus’ ability to obtain the requisite components for its product candidates manufactured in accordance with regulatory requirements; the expansion of Oncorus’ in-house manufacturing capabilities; the adequacy of Oncorus’ existing capital resources and availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; the accuracy of the Oncorus’ estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and Oncorus’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Oncorus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about March 9, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that Oncorus makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC filings” page of the Investors section of Oncorus’ website at http://investors.oncorus.com. Any forward- looking statements represent Oncorus’ views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Oncorus explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.



