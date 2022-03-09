AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstracts from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Accepted for Presentation in a Late-Breaking Poster Session at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

OCALA, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, announced today that oncology experts from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will present findings from two ongoing clinical studies involving an AIM ImmunoTech Inc. drug candidate, Ampligen® (also known as rintatolimod) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Research led by Roswell Park medical oncologists Shipra Gandhi, MD, and Sarbajit Mukherjee, MD, MS, in collaboration with senior investigator Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, Chair of Immunology at Roswell Park, has been accepted for presentation as late-breaking poster abstracts at the meeting.



Details of the abstract and late-breaking poster presentations are as follows:



Title: Initial results of a phase II study evaluating a chemokine-modulatory (CKM) regimen in patients with colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver

Presenter: Sarbajit Mukherjee, MD, MS

Abstract Number: 22-LB-7312

Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 1, presentation CT105

Presentation Type: Late-breaking poster presentation

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Poster 2, Section 33



Title: Systemic Rintatolimod and Interferon-α2b selectively reprogram local tumor microenvironment in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer for enhanced influx of cytotoxic T-lymphocytes but not regulatory T-cells

Presenter: Shipra Gandhi, MD

Abstract Number: 22-LB-7620

Session: Phase I Clinical Trials 1, presentation CT145

Presentation Type: Late-breaking poster presentation

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. CDT

Location: Poster 12, Section 35



The late-breaking and clinical trials abstract titles and authors are now available on the AACR Online itinerary planner. The late-breaking and clinical trials abstract text is under embargo until April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

