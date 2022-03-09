Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market to 2026 - by Type, Battery Capacity, Technology, Battery Type, Electric Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Research Report by Type, by Battery Capacity, by Technology, by Battery Type, by Electric Vehicle Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market size was estimated at USD 2,982.43 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,347.58 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% to reach USD 6,052.32 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Active and Passive.

Based on Battery Capacity, the market was studied across 12V, 14V, 24V, and 48V and above.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Air Cooling and Heating, Liquid Cooling and Heating, and PCM.

Based on Battery Type, the market was studied across Conventional and Solid State.

Based on Electric Vehicle Type, the market was studied across Battery Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, including 3M Company, Arkema S.A., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson, Hanon Systems, Kendrion N.V., Lord Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Corporation, Modine Manufacturing Company, NORMA Group, Orion BMS by Ewert Energy Systems, Inc., Polymer Science, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. ltd., Tesla, Inc., Valeo S.A., and VOSS Holding GmbH + Co. KG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Demand for the Management of Battery Efficiency and Performanc

5.1.1.2. Growing Market Presence of Electric Vehicles

5.1.1.3. Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Dependency on Traditional Fuels

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Design Complexities as Battery Performance are Highly Driven by the Working Ambient Conditions

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological Advancements and Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.1.3.2. Increasing Demand for the Battery-Driven Public Mode of Transport

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High Cost Required in Research and Development (R&D)

5.1.4.2. Volatile Market due to Technology Changes

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Active

6.3. Passive



7. Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 12V

7.3. 14V

7.4. 24V

7.5. 48V and above



8. Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Air Cooling and Heating

8.3. Liquid Cooling and Heating

8.4. PCM



9. Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Conventional

9.3. Solid State



10. Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Battery Electric Vehicles

10.3. Fuel Cell Vehicle

10.4. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

10.5. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles



11. Americas Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 3M Company

15.2. Arkema S.A.

15.3. BorgWarner Inc.

15.4. Continental AG

15.5. Dana Limited

15.6. Gentherm Incorporated

15.7. Grayson

15.8. Hanon Systems

15.9. Kendrion N.V.

15.10. Lord Corporation

15.11. MAHLE GmbH

15.12. Marelli Corporation

15.13. Modine Manufacturing Company

15.14. NORMA Group

15.15. Orion BMS by Ewert Energy Systems, Inc.

15.16. Polymer Science, Inc.

15.17. Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.18. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.19. Samsung SDI Co. ltd.

15.20. Tesla, Inc.

15.21. Valeo S.A.

15.22. VOSS Holding GmbH + Co. KG



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzamhp

