The Worldwide Trade Management Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

The global trade management market reached a value of US$ 881 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,564 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The trade management refers to the computer applications and related services that aid an organization in centralizing and automating cross-border trade activities and operations. It digitally implements a trade sequence that includes discovering a set-up, determining allocation size, planning and monitoring the entry and exits of the trade. It also provides control and transparency over shipments, orders, and payments and includes modules for trade compliance, customs management and monitoring logistics. Owing to such associated convenience, trade management solutions find extensive applications across various industries, including retail and consumer goods, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense and healthcare.



The emerging trend of digitization, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Widespread adoption of the software solutions by traders to reduce their manual and back-office operations and optimize their business processes and trade activities is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing public and private investments in various logistics infrastructural projects, especially in emerging economies, for import and export management, is providing a boost to the market growth.

In line with this, the development of technologically advanced solutions that aid in improving supply chain agility, along with minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These software solutions offer customizable process management platforms that enable the staff to micro-manage the entire supply chain network operations. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting international trade activities, along with extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global trade management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, functionality, deployment type, enterprise size and end-use sector.



Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Functionality:

Trade Function

Trade Compliance

Trade Finance

Trade Consulting

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amber Road Inc., Integration Point Inc., Livingston International Inc., Oracle Corporation, QAD Inc., QuestaWeb Inc., SAP SE, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global trade management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global trade management market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

what is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

what is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

what is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

what is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What is the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global trade management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Trade Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Functionality

7.1 Trade Function

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Trade Compliance

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Trade Finance

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Trade Consulting

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 Cloud-based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 On-premises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

9.1 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10.1 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Transportation and Logistics

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Aerospace and Defense

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Manufacturing

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Amber Road Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Integration Point Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Livingston International Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Oracle Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 QAD Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 QuestaWeb Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 SAP SE

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

