U.S. Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 71.75 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5%

Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. occupational & physical therapy services market size was USD 46.44 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 49.28 billion in 2021 to USD 71.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2022-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “U.S. Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market, 2022-2028.” Factors such as improving patients’ quality of life and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies will boost the growth of the market.





Factors such as the growing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and the rising elderly population in the region will boost the U.S. occupational & physical therapy services market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and rising number of physical and occupational therapists will increase the footprint of the market. Also, a shifting trend from medication toward alternative forms of rehabilitation for pain management will fuel the growth of the market.

However, policies such as reimbursement capping for physical and occupational therapies will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, a higher claim denial rate will hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Decreased Outpatient Visits to Negatively Impact Market During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closing of various occupational & therapy clinics due to lockdowns and movement restrictions on the general population. Additionally, shutdown of non-elective procedures during the peak of the pandemic led to further hampering the market value. A sharp decline in hospital visits further slowed down the adoption rate of the U.S occupational & physical therapy services market during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to witness a revival as patients recovering from COVID-19 were suggested physical therapy.





Setting, Application, Payor, and Region are Studied

Based on setting, the market can be divided into hospitals, outpatient clinics, and others.

By application, the market can be broken down into orthopedic therapy, general therapy, geriatric therapy, pediatric therapy, neurological therapy, and others.

With respect to payor, the market can be segmented into public health insurance and private health insurance/out-of-pocket.

Report Coverage

The market report of the U.S. occupational & physical therapy services is aimed at providing qualitative & quantitative insights into the industry by analyzing critical aspects such as competitive landscape & detailed segmentation. Additionally, the report offers insights into the market by encompassing the ongoing market trends & recent industry developments. The report further contains factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner during the forecast period.





Collaborations & Product Development to Bolster Market Share for Dominant Players

The market for the U.S. occupational & physical therapy services is extremely shattered due to a number of players operating in the market. The dominant players hold a significant U.S. occupational & physical therapy services market share due to employing various tactics such as collaborations, introducing innovative technologies, and integrating inorganic growth. For example, in September 2021, Upstream Rehabilitation Inc. announced the acquisition of Results Physiotherapy. This acquisition will make the latter firm the largest outpatient physical therapy provider in the U.S. Additionally, players are also focused on engaging in strategic expansive activities for establishing their presence in the U.S.

Industry Development

October 2021: Kindred Healthcare announced a new healthcare firm, ScionHealth. This announcement will help Kindred Healthcare expand its market presence in the physical therapy and occupational therapy market by improving its service offerings.





List of Key Players Present in the Market

Athletico Physical Therapy (Illinois, U.S.)

ATI Physical Therapy (Illinois, U.S.)

Encompass Health Corporation (Alabama, U.S.)

Upstream Rehabilitation Inc. (Alabama, U.S.)

Select Medical (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

U.S. Physical Therapy (Texas, U.S.)

PT SOLUTIONS (Georgia, U.S.)

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Kentucky, U.S.)





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of Occupational & Physical Therapists, 2020 Occupational & Physical Therapy - Overview Number of Occupational & Physical Therapy Clinics, 2012-2020 Distribution of Occupational Establishments, 2021 Number of Physical Therapists in the U.S., 2016-2028 Average Cost of Key Services Overview of Reimbursement Scenario - U.S. Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations Prevalence/Incidence of Key Conditions Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market



U.S. Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Hospitals Outpatient Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedic Therapy General Therapy Geriatric Therapy Pediatric Therapy Neurological Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payor Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance/Out-of-pocket

Competitive Analysis

Global Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))



ATI Physical Therapy Athletico Physical Therapy Encompass Health Corporation Upstream Rehabilitation Inc. Select Medical U.S. Physical Therapy PT SOLUTIONS Kindred Healthcare, LLC Other Prominent Players



Toc Continued...





