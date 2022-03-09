Global Pneumatic Tube System Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Aerocom Systems, Atreo Services and Lamson Among Others

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pneumatic Tube System Market (2021-2026) by System Type, System Configuration Type, Function Type, End-User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pneumatic Tube System Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.11%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Pneumatic Tube System Market is increasing because of automation used by various industries such as commercials sectors, industrial (including material handling), and the medical and healthcare industry, including multiline systems. are specially designed for them, now attracting other end users due to reproducibility and accuracy that helps the market grow.
Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry and improving supply chain processes that help enhance productivity are crucial factors driving the growth of the global pneumatic tube system market. Apart from this, the high cost of switching and installing systems will negatively affect the market's growth. On the other hand, new entrants will affect existing players' survival and act as a challenge.
Furthermore, growing awareness and adoption of waste treatment and recycling globally technological advancement with innovation helps improve capabilities; all these factors create enormous opportunities for the market to grow in the future.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Pneumatic Tube System Market is segmented further based on System Type, System Configuration Type, Function Type, End-User Type, and Geography.
- By System Type, the market is classified into Single Phase and Three Phase.
- By System Configuration Type, the Pneumatic Tube System market is classified into Multiline System, Single-Line System, and Point-to-Point System.
- By Function Type, the Pneumatic Tube System market is classified into Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic.
- By End-User Type, the Pneumatic Tube System market is classified into Medical and Healthcare, Industrial, Commercial, and Others.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerocom Systems, Air Link International, Eagle Pneumatic, Inc, Hamilton Security, Kelly Systems, Inc, Pevco, Quirepace Ltd, Siebtechnik GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, and Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie B.V, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pneumatic Tube System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Material Handling Automation
4.1.2 Emergence of E-Commerce Industry
4.1.3 Growing Adoption to Improve Supply Chain Processes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Installation and Switching
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Investment in R&D and Technological Innovation
4.3.2 Developing Worldwide Treatment of Waste
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Entry of New Players and Survival of Existing Small Players
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single Phase
6.3 Three Phase
7 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Configuration Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multiline System
7.3 Single-Line System
7.4 Point-to-Point System
8 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Function Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fully Automatic
8.3 Semi-Automatic
9 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By End-User Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical and Healthcare
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Commercial
9.5 Others
10 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aerocom Systems
12.2 AitTube Group
12.3 Air Communications Co, Inc
12.4 Air Link International
12.5 Air-Log International GmbH
12.6 Atreo Services LLC
12.7 Autotech Systems, Inc
12.8 Beena Fire Engineering Private Limited
12.9 BL Pneumatics
12.10 Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems
12.11 ComCo Systems, Inc
12.12 Eagle Pneumatic, Inc
12.13 Hamilton Security
12.14 Hanazeher Electronics GmbH
12.15 Hanter Ingenjorsteknik AB
12.16 Hartfiel Automation
12.17 Kelly Systems, Inc
12.18 Lamson Group
12.19 Oppent S.p.A
12.20 Pevco Systems
12.21 Quirepace Ltd
12.22 Quick Tube Systems
12.23 Siebtechnik GmbH
12.24 Sumetzberger GmbH
12.25 Swisslog Holding AG
12.26 S&S Engineering, Inc
12.27 Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie B.V
12.28 Texas Instruments, Inc
12.29 Thalmayr GmbH
12.30 Woodmans Meditech Installing and Repairing Medical Systems LLC
12.31 Zip Pneumatics, Inc
13 Appendix
