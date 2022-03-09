Shots Box Set to Release an Exclusive Themed Whiskey Box Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to your doorstep, is releasing an exclusive, St. Patrick's Day-themed whiskey box, stocked with a selection of authentic, high-quality Irish whiskeys just in time for St. Patrick's Day 2022 on March 17.

"Supposedly, more Irish whiskey is consumed on St. Patrick's Day than any other day of the year," said JC Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "We're looking to continue that tradition by introducing people to new flavors and varieties of Irish whiskey that they can't get from their local liquor stores and celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a big way with family and friends this year."

Irish whiskey is one of the oldest spirits in the world with a long, storied heritage, and the Shots Box team is excited to share that history with everyone. The Irish Whiskey Act of 1980 defines the basic requirements for a spirit to be considered an Irish whiskey. According to Whiskey Advocate, the requirements as laid out in the legislation are as follows:

Be made from a mash of malted barley, plus other cereal grains ( optional );

); Be mashed, fermented, distilled to no more than 94.8% alcohol by volume (ABV), and matured in wooden casks, such as oak, not exceeding 700 liters for a minimum of three years in the Republic of Ireland and/or Northern Ireland ;

; Not contain additives other than water and caramel coloring (e150a);

Retain the characteristics of its raw materials (in other words, smell and taste like whiskey);

Be bottled at no less than 40% ABV.

For an even greater selection of artisanal and small-batch whiskeys, check out the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club where members receive five curated and unique whiskey samples every other month along with a full-size bottle of whiskey of their choice, a tasting journal with a notes section that highlights the vocabulary necessary to describe the whiskey that's being sampled, a Shots Box pencil and exclusive Shots Box perks.

This St. Patrick's Day, dive into the world of Irish whiskeys with the Shots Box St. Patrick's Day-themed whiskey box or visit https://shotsbox.com/.

ABOUT SHOTS BOX

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top-rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club offered in half-year and annual subscriptions. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveller, Rolling Stone and The Chive provides a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors and gain access to full bottles of spirits that are not accessible elsewhere.

For new product launches and announcements, recipes, guides, blogs and tips, follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. To learn more, visit www.shotsbox.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment