Dorman Announces 250 New Products for March, Including 100+ Aftermarket-Exclusive Solutions

Two new Dorman® OE FIX™ transmission control modules (TCMs) remanufactured in the USA and engineered to fit 1.6+ million Ford Focus and Fiesta vehicles

A new Dorman OE FIX fuel pump driver module for 1.2+ million GM vehicles, featuring upgrades to the factory design that can help save installation time and eliminate costly programming

A windshield wiper motor and transmission assembly designed to fit 1.6+ million GM cars, offering technicians a complete replacement for both the motor and the transmission/linkage as a unit to reduce labor time and help ensure accurate reassembly

Five additions to Dorman’s fast-growing line of hard-to-find parts and accessories for millions of popular turbocharged cars, trucks and SUVs

COLMAR, Pa., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 250 new auto parts, including more than 100 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman continues to provide consumers and service technicians aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s new product releases include two Dorman OE FIX™ transmission control modules (609-031 and 609-032) remanufactured in the USA and designed to fit more than 1.6 million late-model Ford Fiesta and Focus cars. The original equipment TCM on these vehicles uses compliant pin connections for critical components. Over time and normal use, the connections can become loose and begin to fail, causing automatic transmission malfunctions. Dorman’s improved TCMs feature soldered connections on all critical component connections and 100% new seals to help prevent future corrosion.

Dorman’s newest OE FIX fuel pump driver module (601-130) offers significant time savings and feature upgrades compared to the original equipment driver module on more than 1.2 million popular GM vehicles. When the factory module fails on certain Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, the dealership's replacement part requires expensive calibration and programming. This Dorman OE FIX replacement is pre-programmed for an easier and more predictable installation. It also features a thermal- and vibration-tested backing plate for greater resistance to corrosion and upgraded active electronic components for added reliability.

Extending coverage in all-in-one assemblies designed to save technicians labor time and money, a new windshield wiper motor and transmission assembly (602-225AS) is designed to fit 1.6+ million GM cars, offering technicians a complete replacement for the motor and the transmission/linkage as a unit, rather than troubleshooting and sourcing those parts individually.

Reinforcing its position as an aftermarket leader in replacement components and accessories for turbocharged vehicles, Dorman is also introducing five new hard-to-find parts covering a combined total of more than five million GM, GMC, Ford and Ram cars and trucks. Those new products include an aftermarket-exclusive intercooler inlet hose (667-304) and two aftermarket-exclusive oil feed lines (667-526 and 625-837), along with a new air cooler line (667-311) and an air intercooler (918-967), adding to Dorman’s rapidly expanding coverage in those aftermarket part categories.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

Three new Dorman OE FIX exhaust manifold mount hardware kits (03218HP, 03309HP, and 03411HP) with application-specific assortments of fasteners constructed of 100% stainless steel that replace factory-style fasteners that tend to fail from thermal cycles and corrosion.

An OE FIX power steering cooler (918-976) engineered to fit more than three million Chevrolet and Cadillac and GMC SUVs, incorporating a stacked fin design to help ensure a more robust repair than the original equipment cooler’s wire fins, which can be prone to corrosion and breakage.

An OE FIX exhaust temperature sensor (904-797) for select Lexus LS600h sedans that provides a more predictable repair by including a weldable replacement bung in case the old sensor seizes in the bung during removal.

A direct-replacement parking assist sensor (684-079) engineered to replace an original equipment sensor that tends to suffer a high failure rate on more than 6.5 million Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and Saturn vehicles.

A battery tray assembly (60322) offering a cost-effective direct replacement for the original equipment tray assembly on 1.3 million aging GM SUVs.

A direct-replacement transmission gearshift cable (905-146) for 800,000 2010-2020 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans.

A fuel tank strap (578-690) engineered to fit 13 million 1999-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks with factory straps, which are recommended for replacement whenever the fuel tank is serviced or replaced.

The addition of 124 new chassis parts, increasing Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in direct-replacement ball joints, control arms, tie rods, stabilizer bar link kits and other high-turnover suspension components and repair kits.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 250 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

