MusicFX Partner Parker McCollum Wins First Academy of Country Music Award

Los Angeles, CA., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that platinum-selling country singer and launch partner, Parker McCollum, has won Best New Male Artist at the 2022 Academy of Country Music (“ACM”) Awards.



The Pretty Heart singer has been instrumental in the early success of MusicFX, being responsible for MusicFX’s sell-out inaugural NFT – the Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition. Within days of Parker announcing his partnership with MusicFX in December 2021, thousands of his fans had registered their interest for the world’s first music fan club NFT.

The prestigious ACM Awards are “dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.” Former winners of the Best New Male Artist category include Merle Haggard, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney, and Keith Urban.

For the 2022 nominations, Parker McCollum faced stiff competition from HARDY, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane, but the Gold Chain Cowboy came out on top to score his very first ACM award.

“This is crazy wild, it still hasn’t sunk in,” said Parker McCollum commenting on the announcement. “I’m really shocked, but so happy, I really want to thank my fans for all their support. This one’s for Texas.”

“I am so thrilled for Parker, his team, and his fans, he really deserves this award,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Parker, he works so hard; the passion for his fans really shone through when we collaborated on his first NFT. We’re all now looking forward to seeing what he does next, and I cannot wait to share details of his next NFT release.”

MusicFX is a partnership between Crown & Ace and award-winning blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks, who have built the NFT platform that powers MusicFX.

To find out more about the Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here .

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io .

About Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release off McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group, which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

