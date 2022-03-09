TATAA Biocenter partners with Olink to add high quality proteomics with unrivaled throughput to their multi-omics offering

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its collaboration with TATAA Biocenter, a leading European provider of molecular analysis services, launching Olink® Explore 3072 proteome profiling service.



“Olink® Explore is a perfect platform to complement our already optimized genomics and transcriptomics offerings and will be imperative in our services supporting the pharmaceutical industry,” said Mikael Kubista, founder, and CEO of TATAA Biocenter. “We already offer workflow optimizations and validations including multiomics, and with this new platform our capacity dramatically increases. TATAA Biocenter will also use the Olink technology for proteomics analysis in the European Union-funded projects identifying molecular mechanisms of pain related disorders (PainFACT) and “Combining optoacoustic imaging phenotypes and multi-omics to advance diabetes healthcare” (OPTOMICS).”

The Olink market-leading proteomics solution measures up to 3,000 proteins per sample using Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology combined with next generation (NGS) sequencing readout on the Illumina® NovaSeq and Illumina® NextSeq platforms providing a highly sensitive and reproducible multiplexed method with exceptional specificity.

“In heart failure, my area of interest, it is very common that we don’t know for sure how drugs work. Biomarker research, optimally using proteomics, such as enabled by Olink® Explore 3072, when applied to clinical trial blood samples and with appropriate use of sophisticated data science, may help unravel the mechanisms of action (MOA) of therapies, “said professor Faiez Zannad, Head of the Centre d’Investigation Clinique Pierre Drouin Inserm, coordinator of the HOMAGE (Heart OMics in AGEing) project one of the speakers at the Olink® Explore launch event at TATAA Biocenter in Gothenburg, Sweden. “For example, in the HOMAGE trial (Heart Omics in AGEing project), I was amazed by being able to describe the multiple MOAs of the mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist spironolactone, mostly known, so far, only from animal experimental data. Examining the MOAs of drugs in the clinical setting is among the major advances allowed by proteomics.”

TATAA Biocenter has more than 20 years’ experience serving the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries and the research community with genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics services. Focusing on cell and gene therapies, TATAA Biocenter’s platforms such as the Olink® Explore 3072 and proprietary technologies like 2-tailed PCR offer important performance advantages.

“We are excited to be partnering with TATAA Biocenter. This will make the Olink proteomics platform more accessible to the scientific community, which is in line with our mission of accelerating research in areas such as the understanding of disease, more efficient and safer drug development, and enablement of earlier and more accurate diagnoses, said Henk Mouthaan, Vice President Sales and Marketing EMEA, Olink Proteomics.

