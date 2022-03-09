SYNLawnⓇ Partners With the USO to Give Back to Military

DALTON, Ga., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, partnered with the United Service Organization, a non-profit that helps keep America's military service connected to family, home, and country by providing resources that support them during deployment and while transitioning back to their communities.

"We are proud to be able to support our troops by partnering with the USO," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "These kits provide invaluable support to service members who sacrifice for us, and we were honored to be able to pack 1,000 bags and present them to military members stationed locally."

The USO's Care Package Program is designed to provide service members with an at-home connection and are packed with some of their most requested items, such as lip balm, hot sauce, hand sanitizer, pens, and more. SYNLawn jumped on the opportunity to support the U.S. military by packing 1,000 deployment bags with the 300 participants who attended the January 2022 SYNLawn Annual Conference in Destin, FL.

Over 4.9 million service members and military members have been impacted by the USO's efforts since they began during World War II. With over 250 locations, the organization provides services that focus on connection, entertainment, home and work transitions, and much more. SYNLawn's partnership helps the USO in their mission and will impact the service members who are on the front lines.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

