Araris Biotech AG to Present Preclinical Data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced the company will be presenting a scientific poster, as well as presenting preclinical data at the Minisymposium during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The poster will highlight preclinical data from Araris’ anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program, and the company will also present data on a Nectin-4 ADC. The company’s ADCs were built using Araris’ proprietary peptide linker technology. Details of the presentations are provided below.
Presentation Details:
Poster
Poster title: A CD79b targeting ADC with superior anti-tumor activity and therapeutic index
Poster number: 25
Session title: Therapeutics Antibodies 2
Session date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Session time: 9:00-12:30 p.m. CDT
Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Section 38
Presentation
Presentation title: Inducing complete and long-lasting tumor eradications at safe and well tolerated doses of a nectin-4 ADC generated with novel peptide linkers for payload conjugation
Session title: Minisymposium: Late-Breaking Research
Session date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Session time: 2:30-4:30 p.m. CDT
About Araris Biotech AG
Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.
For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Corporate Contact:
Philipp Spycher, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com
Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626