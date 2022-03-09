Araris Biotech AG to Present Preclinical Data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced the company will be presenting a scientific poster, as well as presenting preclinical data at the Minisymposium during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.



The poster will highlight preclinical data from Araris’ anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program, and the company will also present data on a Nectin-4 ADC. The company’s ADCs were built using Araris’ proprietary peptide linker technology. Details of the presentations are provided below.

Presentation Details:

Poster

Poster title: A CD79b targeting ADC with superior anti-tumor activity and therapeutic index

Poster number: 25

Session title: Therapeutics Antibodies 2

Session date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Session time: 9:00-12:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Section 38

Presentation

Presentation title: Inducing complete and long-lasting tumor eradications at safe and well tolerated doses of a nectin-4 ADC generated with novel peptide linkers for payload conjugation

Session title: Minisymposium: Late-Breaking Research

Session date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Session time: 2:30-4:30 p.m. CDT

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contact:

Philipp Spycher, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

info@ararisbiotech.com

www.ararisbiotech.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications, LLC

veames@lifescicomms.com

203-942-4626



