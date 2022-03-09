Dyve Biosciences to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyve Biosciences, Inc. (“Dyve”), a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, today announced that Ryan Beal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California March 13 - 15, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



34th Annual Roth Conference (in-person)

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Time: 12:00 pm PT (3:00 pm ET) Moderator: Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D., Managing Director, Sr Research Analyst,

Roth Capital Partners Presenter: Ryan Beal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Location: Suite 3022, The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California Format: Fireside chat Webcast: Registration Link (click here) * a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

The live audio webcast and replay will be available in the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://dyvebio.com/newsroom/events/.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve is a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, including a collection of new chemical entities (NCEs) in collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company. Dyve has an emulsion-based platform technology that has succeeded where previous attempts with patches and microneedles have failed - allowing for the topical application and transdermal delivery of both simple and complex molecules that are neither suitable nor optimal for traditional oral and injectable routes of administration. Dyve’s transdermal delivery system provides a new paradigm for a universal third route of drug delivery, combining the fast onset of action and systemic availability of an injectable, with the convenience and optimal pharmacokinetic profile of an oral pill. Dyve's goal is to set a new standard with a comprehensive transdermal delivery solution, creating therapeutics which are both patient-friendly and clinically intuitive for a wide array of indications. Dyve’s technology includes a novel approach for delivering pH-adjusting agents through the skin. This has the potential to decrease the acidic microenvironments that are key to the pathology and treatment of multiple disease states within oncology, immunology, and inflammation. For example, Dyve’s lead asset, pH-modulator DYV702, recently completed a successful multi-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for reducing the pain associated with acute gouty arthritis. Dyve's novel technology platform carries a robust portfolio of both pending and issued patents. For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com .

Corporate Contact

Jim McGee

Dyve Biosciences, Inc.

805-857-6449

jim.mcgee@dyvebio.com

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com