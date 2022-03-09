Noah Medical Announces New Research and Training Facilities for Next Generation Medical Robotics Platforms

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today unveiled a new 10,000 square foot research and training facility in Sunnyvale, California and a 15,000 square foot research and development (R&D) facility in San Carlos, California. The company, founded by medical robotics entrepreneur Jian Zhang, will use these state-of-the-art facilities to pursue disruptive new medical robotics indications left unaddressed by current platforms.



“We envision a world in which next generation medical robots help diagnose disease and treat patients early to ensure minimal hospital stays and quick recoveries,” said Zhang, Noah Medical’s founder and CEO. “These facilities are just the latest step in our journey towards that reality and they will prove critical to the development and commercialization of our first platform.”

The new Sunnyvale facility will be used to complete testing of the Galaxy System™, Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system, a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive peripheral lung navigation, ahead of a planned filing for FDA clearance later in 2022. The facility will also serve as the sales and customer training site as the company plans for commercialization.



The new San Carlos facility, less than a mile from Noah Medical's headquarters in San Carlos, will be used to expand Noah’s R&D capabilities and engineering team to bolster investigational capabilities and new pipeline product development.

The Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy will host a webinar to discuss the medical robotics landscape in lung navigation on March 15, 2022. Led by the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr Joseph Cicenia, University of Chicago’s Dr Kyle Hogarth and CHI Memorial’s Dr Krish Bhadra, the event will highlight Noah Medical’s new robotics technology and its potential improvement on navigational capabilities and efficiency.

