Firm Capital Corporation Announces Managing Director Appointment for Calgary Office

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Corporation (“Firm Capital”) is pleased to announce the appointment of and heading up our Western Canada Mortgage & Realty Equity Investments located in Calgary is Justin Wallin, Managing Director, Mortgage Investments, Western Canada.

Firm Capital focuses on Bridge Mortgage Lending Programs, by providing Land, Construction, Stabilization Loans, Secondary Debt on Investment Properties, Mezzanine Equity Capital, JV Equity and Financing to builders, developers, and investment property owners. Firm Capital has many years of experience in real estate lending and acquisitions in Western Canada.



Justin Wallin has many years of experience in the areas of real estate finance. Justin was most recently a Vice President, Commercial Real Estate at a financial institution in Alberta managing all aspects of a commercial mortgage portfolio across many real estate asset classes. Prior to this role, Justin worked in various other real estate finance roles. Justin is a commerce graduate of the University of Alberta.

The Calgary based, Western Canadian office allows Firm Capital to accommodate its current and future clients’ needs in Western Canada in a more efficient matter.

About Firm Capital Corporation

Firm Capital Corporation is a leading non-bank mortgage lender since 1988, providing construction, equity & conventional real estate finance to the builder, developer, and real estate owners. Firm Capital focuses on a simple culture and goal of being a client-driven organization, with integrity, focused on preservation of capital through disciplined tactical investing and at the same time building long term relationships.

