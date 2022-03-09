Resilinc Announces Four Executive Hires to Support Strategic Growth

MILPITAS, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, today announced the addition of four executives to its leadership team. Viraj Patel joins as CFO; Fred Brown joins as Senior Vice President of Global Sales; Judy Chow joins as Vice President of Product; and Glenn Wilensky joins as Vice President of Customer Success.



“Over the last decade Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space; we are the gold standard for supply chain resiliency. This has been driven by our mission to strengthen the supply chains that power our lives, making them resilient, sustainable, fair and secure,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil. “As the last two years of unprecedented disruptions have caused global supply chains to slow or fail, solving the risk problem became top of mind for boards and CEOs. I’m thrilled to have Viraj, Fred, Judy, and Glenn join my leadership team to help us with our mission, and to propel Resilinc into hyper growth mode.”

Viraj Patel, Resilinc’s CFO, brings significant capital markets and M&A experience having served as CFO of both public and start-up companies. He is a seasoned veteran of industries ranging from industrials, technology, and pure software companies. Viraj has operational and global experience in helping late-stage growth companies expand and grow, which aligns well with Resilinc’s growth plan. Viraj is a CPA and holds an undergraduate degree from Pace University, New York. Viraj loves the outdoors and enjoys traveling; he is very passionate about education causes and early in his career took time-off to serve as a CFO of a national charter school system. Viraj has previously served as an audit committee chair for a NASDAQ listed company and currently serves as board advisor to a few start-ups.

Fred Brown, Resilinc’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales, brings over 25 years of experience building and leading sales and development teams at supply chain and revenue optimization solutions companies including Oracle, Manhattan Associates, Numetrix, Zilliant, and Revionics. Most recently Fred served as VP of Sales at Llamasoft, a supply chain software company, which was acquired by Coupa Inc. for $1.5 billion. Following the acquisition, Fred became VP of Sales for the Americas at Coupa, overseeing the company’s supply chain business. As a seasoned supply chain sales leader who has completed Executive Supply Chain Programs at both MIT and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, he looks forward to deploying value-based solutions that deliver sustainable business results for customers and working closely with key stakeholders to support Resilinc’s rapid growth. Fred has been based in St. Louis, MO for over 20 years. He enjoys traveling, spending time with his family, cooking, playing golf, and attending sporting events.

Judy Chow, Resilinc’s Vice President of Product Management, is a seasoned executive who brings 25 years of expertise in supply chain management, cybersecurity, data, and advanced analytics. She has led the delivery of complex platform and SaaS products to market in multiple industries including computer networking, cyber security, and insurance during her tenure at Hewlett-Packard, Cisco Systems, Symantec, and CyberCube Analytics. Her engineering and supply chain degrees from Princeton and Stanford, as well as her cross-disciplinary leadership experience across product management, engineering, and operations, will further accelerate new product innovation at Resilinc. Judy regularly speaks at the local and national level on topics such as data insights, cyber security, and product transformation. She is also passionate about supporting women in technology fields and mentoring young people.

Glenn Wilensky, Resilinc’s Vice President of Customer Success, brings a strong track record for leading award-winning implementation and customer success teams. He’s had a successful career focusing on building and leading technology and services teams across a variety of industries including healthcare, emergency management, and communications. Glenn has worked within the public sector at organizations such as FEMA, GA DOT, the US Army, Department of Defense, and the FL Department of Health. His experience in the private sector includes companies such as Bank of America, Kimberly Clark, Health Choice Network, Kaiser, and Xerox. Prior to joining Resilinc, Glenn was a Vice President at Greenway Health, managing a P&L specializing in healthcare software and service as well as interoperability and value-based care. Glenn served on the CommonWell Health Alliance board, an organization devoted to the simple vision that health data should be available to individuals and caregivers regardless of where care occurs.

This past year brought the importance of supply chain visibility and risk mitigation front and center and there is growing demand for comprehensive end-to-end solutions. As organizations continue to invest in supply chain risk management solutions including disruption monitoring, comprehensive supply chain mapping, and supplier risk assessments, Resilinc is poised for tremendous growth. With their experience, these four hires are an integral part of driving strategy across key areas of the business and moving the company into its next chapter of growth.

