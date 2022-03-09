TigerGraph’s Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Off to Momentous Start; Company Reveals World-Renowned Judges for Global Contest

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced that its “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” which launched last month, is gaining major traction worldwide with nearly 1000 registrations from 90 countries so far. TigerGraph is also revealing the contest’s judging committee — a who’s who of graph, AI, and data thought leadership.



The Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge is a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real-world problems. The challenge brings together brilliant minds to build innovative solutions to better our future with one question: How will you change the world with graph?

“While TigerGraph has already made a difference for some of the most recognizable healthcare organizations and financial services companies in the world, these breakthroughs are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what graph can accomplish,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “Our Million Dollar Challenge gets graph into the hands of developers working on initiatives such as climate change, improving the quality of healthcare, and protecting individuals from fraud—critical initiatives that will have a profound impact on our world.”

Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Gaining Global Traction

The challenge has garnered nearly 1000 registrations from 90 countries just one month after launch, far exceeding expectations. Registrants come from a wide range of backgrounds including data scientists, developers of all kinds - full stack, front-end, back-end, mobile, product managers, designers, data engineers, machine learning engineers and students.

TigerGraph Introduces World-Renowned Judging Committee

The Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge judging committee is comprised of the world’s brightest and most recognizable data scientists, professors, PhDs, distinguished engineers, and founders of global companies focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, knowledge graph, and other industry experts with deep knowledge of graph technology, graph use cases, and graph deployments. The judging committee includes eight PhDs, three academics from top universities, an NSF Graduate Research Fellow, a marine geoscientist, and a 2x Kaggle Grand Master. TigerGraph engineers and product experts will also join the panel as employee judges. Global challenge judges include:

“Graph and AI are critical tools needed to solve complex healthcare, economic, and social problems,” said Dave DeCaprio, founder and CTO at ClosedLoop. “Kudos to TigerGraph for leading the Graph for All Challenge and putting graph technology in the hands of so many people. By making countless resources available to contestants, this Challenge will certainly produce many innovative solutions to global problems.”

“The world has already seen some game-changing applications of graph that identify COVID infection patterns, detect potential financial fraud, and track the implications of climate change,” said Zarreen Naowal Reza, AI Research Scientist at Volta Charging and Leadership Fellow at Women Who Code. “I’m honored to take part in this global challenge that asks, ‘what’s next?’ I can’t wait to see the entries from the world’s most creative minds — entries that outline how graph can make the world a better place for all of us."

Notable challenge partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Google Dev Library, data.world, GitHub, Kubrick Group, Microsoft Azure, Plotly, and Women Who Code.

Register for the Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Today

The global virtual challenge is currently open to tech professionals, data scientists, engineers, university students, and researchers interested in discovering what is possible with graph and AI. The final submission deadline is April 20, 2022 and winners will be announced the week of May 23 at the 2022 Graph + AI Summit , the industry’s only open conference devoted to democratizing and accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms, organized by TigerGraph.

For more information or to register, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graph-for-all/ .

For complete rules and resources, please visit: https://graphforall.devpost.com/ .

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

