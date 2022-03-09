Aemetis Begins Commissioning of Biogas to RNG Upgrading Facility





Facility to Produce Pipeline Quality Renewable Natural Gas from Dairy Biogas

CUPERTINO, CA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced the commencement of commissioning of the $12 million biogas-RNG upgrading facility connected to the PG&E gas pipeline interconnection unit located at the Keyes ethanol plant site. The full system commissioning process, including PG&E’s interconnection unit, is expected to be completed in April 2022, enabling the production of utility-grade renewable natural gas for sale to customers via pipeline delivery.

“The commissioning of the Aemetis biogas upgrading facility and gas utility interconnection unit allows us to launch dairy RNG sales for use in trucks and buses to displace petroleum diesel,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas, a subsidiary of Aemetis. “The engineering, permitting, procurement, and construction of these two facilities required about three years to complete. We look forward to beginning commercial deliveries of low cost, carbon negative fuel to our RNG customers in the heavy vehicle industry, including trucking companies, waste haulers, and bus operators.”

In the Five Year Plan released on February 28, 2022, Aemetis plans to invest more than $300 million to build 66 dairy digesters and more than 36 miles of biogas pipeline to produce more than 1.5 million MMBtu of dairy renewable natural gas each year. The biogas-RNG upgrading facility and the PG&E interconnection unit are designed to convert the dairy biogas into utility-grade, pressurized natural gas for use as a transportation fuel.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the development and construction of the dairy biogas project, Keyes plant upgrades, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant, carbon sequestration facilities, our compliance with governmental programs, and our ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

