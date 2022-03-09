Cullinan Oncology to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for cancer patients, today announced that it will be participating in the Barclays Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, FL, March 15-17, 2022.



Nadim Ahmed, Cullinan’s Chief Executive Officer will be presenting on Wednesday, March 16th, at 3:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events. Following the conclusion of the live event, an archive will be available for 30 days.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Cullinan’s management should contact their Barclays representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities in order to bring important medicines to cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to source innovation through both internal discovery efforts and external collaborations, focusing on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

