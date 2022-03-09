FNMPC members sign historic agreement to acquire equity in Coastal GasLink

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today 11 Member communities of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (“FNMPC”) sign a historic option agreement to own an equity interest in Coastal GasLink (“CGL”).



FNMPC played a key role in facilitating partnerships between the company, Indigenous nations, and government to support desired outcomes. With the FNMPC’s support 11 First Nations have come together under the CGL First Nations Limited Partnership (“CGL FNLP”) to advance the member Nations collective interests in attaining a viable equity participation opportunity in the project.

Together, CGL FNLP, along with other First Nations impacted by the coast GasLink project, have purchased 10 per cent equity in CGL. The option is expected to be exercised shortly after the commercial in-service date of the Project, subject to customary regulatory approvals and consents, including the consent of LNG Canada.

“The finalization of the Option Agreement represents a historic milestone in our desire to participate as equity owners in the Coastal GasLink. Achieving this milestone would not have been possible without the capacity support provided by the First Nations Major Projects Coalition. For many of us, this marks the first time that our Nations have been included as owners in a major natural resource project that is crossing our territories,” said Chief Corrina Leween of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, member of the CGLFN GP Inc Management Committee.

“FNMPC is proud to assist our 11 member First Nations in bringing this deal across the line. Our efforts truly represent First Nations helping First Nations succeed in business, and I want to congratulate our members on working together to make this historic achievement a reality,” stated Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of the FNMPC.

“We are proud to advance our relationships with the Indigenous communities across the route through equity ownership in Coastal GasLink. Together, as business partners, we have the opportunity to learn, grow and change the way energy is developed in Canada. This is one of the ways we can advance reconciliation,” shares Francois Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TC Energy.

FNMPC played a lead role as general advisor to CGLFN GP Inc. National Bank Financial is acting as financial advisor and Gowling WLG is acting as legal advisor in this transaction.

About FNMPC:

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is a non- profit organization comprised of over 85+ Indigenous communities that span across Canada. FNMPC members recognize that we are stronger together and was established to promote the shared interests of our members. Advancing major projects is the core of FNMPC’s service delivery. FNMPC’s technical team is active in supporting our member communities with tools, capacity supports, and advice related to corporate structures and benefit sharing models, as well as tools to promote environmental protection and impact assessment.

About Coastal GasLink:

Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. (Coastal GasLink) is constructing a 48-inch-diametre, 670-kilometres (416 miles) pipeline to safely transport natural gas from the Groundbirch area west of Dawson Creek, B.C. to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility being constructed by LNG Canada and its joint-venture partners near Kitimat, B.C.

Before construction began, the approved Coastal GasLink route was determined by considering Indigenous, landowner and stakeholder input, the environment, archaeological and cultural values, land use compatibility, safety, constructability and economics. Coastal GasLink will meet strict environmental and safety standards, while helping to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy. Over the course of the project, Coastal GasLink will create over 4,500 short-term jobs, which will bring millions in economic benefits to local communities. With a commitment to hire local and Indigenous first, Coastal GasLink will create jobs and contracting opportunities to benefit northern B.C., the province and the Canadian economy. A project of TC Energy which will be contracted to operate the pipeline, Coastal GasLink will have an initial capacity of 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) and represents the first direct path to connect abundant Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to global markets. To learn more, visit CoastalGasLink.com.