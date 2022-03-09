Global Orthodontics Market To Reach $7.63 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Orthodontics Market generated $2.76 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in awareness about oral health and surge in demand for orthodontic products drive the growth of the global orthodontics market. However, high cost of orthodontics procedures and adverse effects associated with treatment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in product approvals for the treatment of orthodontics and advancements in orthodontics products present new opportunities in the coming years.

Market Size to Reach $7.63 Billion Forecast Year 2020-2030 CAGR (2021-2030)

10.7% Base Year 2020 Report Key Pointer COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Covid-19 Scenario:

Most of the dental clinics were closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown. This reduced the demand for different types of orthodontics such as brackets, ligatures, and others.

Many dental surgeries were either canceled or postponed to avoid cross-contamination. Post-lockdown, dental clinics were restructured to operate with precautions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global orthodontics market based on age group, type and region.

Based on age group, the children segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the adults segment.

Based on type, the brackets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly 94% of the global orthodontics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the ligatures segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global orthodontics market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Envista Holdings Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Dentsply Sirona Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., and T.P. Orthodontics, Inc.

