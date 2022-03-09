Shattuck Labs to Present Two Posters at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that two posters have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 8-13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first poster will highlight preclinical data from the company’s GADLEN™ platform, while the second will highlight preclinical data from SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT), derived from the company’s ARC® platform, demonstrating its ability to broaden the activity of checkpoint inhibitors through targeted myeloid cell and effector lymphocyte activation.



Presentation Details

Title: Bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers containing butyrophilin 2A1/3A1 heterodimeric fusion protein efficiently activate Vg9Vd2 T cells and promote tumor cell killing

Presenter: Dr. Anne Lai, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Shattuck

Session: Immunology - Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Abstract Number: 3514

Title: LIGHT (TNFSF14) costimulation with TIGIT blockade broadens the activity of checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) into CPI refractory and resistant tumors through targeted myeloid cell and effector lymphocyte activation

Presenters: Dr. George Fromm, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development, Shattuck, and Kyung Jin Yoo, Research Associate, Shattuck

Session: Immunology - Combination Immunotherapies 2

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Abstract Number: 4214

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org. The posters will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:

Conor Richardson

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ascher

Managing Director

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com



