Qlik Announces Annual Global and Regional Partner Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global and Regional Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for excellence in helping drive customer adoption of the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud platform built for Active Intelligence.



“Over the past year partners readily embraced our Cloud Services program and championed our vision of Active Intelligence, helping customers across the globe unlock efficiencies, identify opportunities and transform through data and analytics with Qlik,” said Poornima Ramaswamy, EVP of Global Solutions and Chief of Staff to CEO at Qlik. “As we navigated shifting market conditions over the last year together, the value of our partner ecosystem shined through, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our mutual success.”

“We are honored to be recognized as North America System Integrator of the Year by Qlik. We believe this highlights our strong and successful focus on data literacy and modern data analytics,” said Dinanath Kholkar, Vice President & Global Head of Analytics & Insights at TCS. “While data is one of a company’s most valuable assets, there is always the challenge of managing and analyzing that data for better insights and business decisions. The combination of TCS’s deep industry experience, customer contextual knowledge, analytics expertise, cloud-first approach and global delivery capabilities, alongside Qlik’s technology in data discovery, integration, visualization and guided analytics, supports our clients at every stage in their transformation journey.”

Global Partner Award recipients

Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

Technology Partner Innovation: Google

System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture

System Integrator Partner Innovation: PwC

Solution Provider Partner Innovation: INFORM GmbH



North America Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: Solve100

New Partner of the Year: Capital Data

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: GINQO

Qlik Data Integration Partner of the Year: Trace3

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Bardess

OEM Partner of the Year: PBS Systems

System Integrator Partner of the Year: TCS



EMEA Partner Award recipients

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients

Latin America Partner Award recipients

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

© 2022 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.