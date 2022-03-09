Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI) to Present New Clinical Data of LB1148 for Preventing Adhesions in Conjunction with Next Big Thing Session at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, was selected to present an ePoster entitled “Pooled-Analysis of Incidence and Severity of Post-Surgical Intraabdominal Adhesions following Bowel Resection Surgery and Treatment with Enteral Protease Inhibitor LB1148” at The Next Big Thing session of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2022 Annual Meeting. The ePoster will be available during the conference from March 16 – 19, 2022.



“There is a significant unmet need to prevent adhesions with almost seven million surgeries each year in the U.S. where patients are at risk for postoperative adhesions. Adhesions can be found in up to 90% of cases after intra-abdominal surgery. Some patients will suffer life-long complications, and it’s also estimated that the US medical system spends more than $2 billion dollars a year on treating patients with postoperative adhesions,” said Michael Dawson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Palisade Bio. “With the medical system still looking for safe therapeutics to reduce abdominal adhesions, we are excited about the potential of LB1148 to prevent and mitigate costly and dangerous side effects of surgery. We look forward to sharing additional data on the incidence and severity of adhesions from the pooled analysis of patients treated with LB1148.”

Palisade Bio’s Chief Medical Officer, Michael Dawson, M.D., will present the data and be joined by one of the investigators of the study, Ronald Hurst, M.D. The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute a Cedars-Sinai Affiliate, during a public webcast hosted by Stonegate Capital Partners the morning of March 16.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed later on the Investors page of the Company's website at palisadebio.com/investors where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time after the live webcast.

Conference Call

Stonegate Capital Partners will host a webcast on March 16, 2022, 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/7:30 a.m. Central Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the data. You must register before the webcast to be able to access it.

Please click the link below to register for the webcast:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ThNZHlT4Q9mBMGrMlxabkg

About LB1148

LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. Evidence suggests that the release of digestive proteases contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and formation of postoperative adhesions. By inhibiting the activity of these digestive proteases, LB1148 has the potential to prevent damage to GI tissues, accelerate the time to return of normal GI function, and shorten the duration of costly post-surgery hospital stays.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing towards Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

