International Land Alliance Announces Grand Opening of Plaza Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announces the Grand Opening for its Plaza Bajamar community. To mark the grand opening, the Company plans a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 2, 2022, along with an open house to welcome the community. The grand opening of Plaza Bajamar follows the completion of the model home and a soft opening.

The Plaza Bajamar community is an 80-unit development located within the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned, guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean. We invite you to watch our video of the beautiful Baja Mar Resort.

"With median home prices in San Diego at roughly $770,000 and medial rentals at $2,400, we expect to see continued demand for our “affordable luxury housing” just south of San Diego, California. We are pleased to welcome residents to Plaza Bajamar, our 80-unit project with direct access to the open seas at The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The demand for the Merlot villas following the soft opening of our Plaza Bajamar community was very strong, as customers took advantage of the initial price point offered for the model," said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of International Land Alliance. "This latest top-of-the-line community truly captures the high level of features and amenities that International Land Alliance is known for, while also providing residents with some of the most beautiful fairway and ocean views the West Coast has to offer."

Phase I will include 22 “Merlot” 1,150 square-foot single-family homes that features two bedrooms and two baths. The home includes two primary bedroom suites - one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. The Merlot villas will come with the installation of solar packages, as they are built with truly sustainable construction in mind. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space.

Pricing for this floorplan now starts at $199,000 with a variety of financing and payment options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Mariano Castro at sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

