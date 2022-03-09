SFLMaven Continues Notable Trend with $298k in Weekly Sales as Thursday Night Auction Momentum Builds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to report performance results for the week ended Thursday, March 3, 2022.

In addition, in response to the Company’s bolstered growth in reach and sales volume so far in 2022, SFLMaven is launching a newly revamped website and web presence this week that will include an updated logo.

The Company booked $298k in total sales for the seven days ended March 3. As usual, the Company’s "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event accounted for the vast majority of sales during the week, pulling in more than $275k in sales on the night.

The auction was highlighted by the sale of a Heavy platinum 6.0ct VS1-F diamond eternity band ring for over $5,100 and an 18K WG beautiful 7.54CTW VS graduated diamond tennis bracelet with a 0.65CT center for approximately $4,800.

“We recently hired a new core team-member and introduced operational measures to step up our execution, which has resulted in roughly a 20% bump in sales so far this year,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “But there’s more low-hanging fruit on the tree, and we believe we will continue to make gains. Over the past five weeks, we have averaged sales that rival our best ever weeks prior to this year. That trend is set to accelerate this week: Our internal data suggests we are likely to have a record night on Thursday featuring some truly exceptional pieces. Come and see for yourself!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

