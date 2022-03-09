Lifeist Portfolio Company, Mikra, Begins Presales of CELLF™

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced a number of business updates regarding its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), including the commencement of presales in the U.S. for its novel cellular therapeutic compound, CELLF™, targeted at combating oxidative stress.



“Lifeist’s U.S. portfolio company Mikra is demonstrating meaningful momentum with today’s launch of presale activities for CELLF™, founded upon clear consumer research insight,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “We believe that Mikra has the real potential to help accelerate Lifeist’s path to profitability and value creation for shareholders, while simultaneously improving human health and wellness, and we fully support Faraaz and the team’s plan.”

Added Faraaz Jamal, COO of Lifeist and CEO of Mikra, “We are building a different type of biological sciences company. The real health crisis is not reduced longevity. Humans are living longer, but they’re not able to enjoy those extra years because they’re plagued with many chronic issues. But it’s so hard for us to evaluate longevity or health span because it requires lifetimes. Multi-omics data is the name of the game now – we’ve entered an era of precision medicine and wellness. For every product we launch, we look at how it affects you on a cellular level by mapping what gene expression pathways are triggered, positively and negatively. That way, we know that our product is actually affecting you positively at the most microscopic level: your cells.”

Mikra, Cellular Sciences has commenced its genomic and transcriptomic clinical trials to gather evidence for CELLF™ at a molecular and cellular level.

Lifeist recognizes Mikra's potential to help accelerate the Company’s path to profitability and increasing its total addressable markets outside of Canada, through a predominantly subscription based product pipeline, differentiated through its transparent R&D pillar that pledges rigorous clinical testing, the sharing of test result data, and launching new and improved iterations of existing products. With this unique selling point, Mikra intends to drive consumer trust and capture share of a $105 billion U.S. nutraceutical market through clear distribution pathways both online and offline.

Lifeist has approved a budgetary allocation to Mikra of up to $8.5 million for the fiscal year 2022, subject to ongoing achievement of internal milestones governing each new product, and assuming reinvestment of all anticipated Mikra profits back into Mikra.

CELLF[1] Presale Commences

With a waitlist of over 40,000 subscribers and positive feedback at levels of testing, Mikra has launched presale of its innovative cellular therapeutic CELLF to help combat oxidative stress, which may manifest in symptoms such as systemic fatigue, inflammation, and brain fog.



Monthly subscriptions at www.wearemikra.com start at US$88.00 + applicable taxes, for a 30-day supply of 10ml single-serve sachets, with sales on Amazon USA targeted to commence shortly afterward. With respect to distribution in Canada, Mikra is in the process of obtaining a Natural Product Number (NPN) from Health Canada. Subject to NPN receipt, Mikra anticipates launching a Canadian retail distribution strategy in calendar Q3 2022.

Mikra’s Data-Driven Product Pipeline

Mikra subscribes to the mentality that nutraceuticals specifically meant to affect change at a cellular level should be more akin to how software and pharmaceutical companies continually improve and upgrade their products. To do so Mikra is partnering with precision clinical partners, commencing with InVivo Biosystems, to accurately evaluate CELLF on a cellular level and to better understand, with precision and speed, which human cellular pathways relate to healthy aging and performance. This insight will fuel CELLF's data warehouse creating a pipeline of iterative and more effective versions of CELLF. Mikra intends to share publicly complete data on all trials related to CELLF, adhering to Mikra's brand pillar of "Transparent R&D" ensuring a changelog for all subsequent versions of CELLF.

Complementing this transparent R&D approach, Mikra is in the process of establishing a scientific advisory group, composed of distinguished physicians and medical researchers to consult on CELLF iterations and new products in development.

As part of Mikra’s marketing activities, Mikra has concurrently issued a U.S. consumer facing press release found here.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to Mikra’s contribution to the Company’s anticipated path to profitability and value creation for shareholders, the anticipated therapeutic benefits of Mikra’s first product CELLF™, the anticipated budget allocated to Mikra’s development and the development of its products, the establishment of a scientific advisory group and the launch of Mikra’s Canadian retail strategy in the third quarter of this calendar year are made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, that: pre-clinical trials will prove successful, the Company’s previously filed application for a patent will be granted, expectations that CELLF will gain market acceptance along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, expectations that the allocated budget to Mikra will be sufficient to pursue its business strategy as anticipated and that future sales of Mikra’s products through a subscription based model is the appropriate sales model to contribute to the Company’s path to profitability, Mikra will be able to attract the distinguished medical personnel it seeks to consult on iterations of CELLF™ and new products in development, Mikra will obtain a Natural Product Number from Health Canada, in a timely manner, enabling Mikra to distribute products in Canada, management’s perceptions of the Company’s standing in the online marketplace for nutraceutical and well products, Lifeist’s beliefs regarding the expected demand for nutraceutical and wellness products and the expected growth of the nutraceutical market, the timing of product availability, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to launch CELLF as anticipated and in a timely manner, the risk that preclinical trials are not as successful as anticipated and do not demonstrate the expected therapeutic benefits and/or fail to strengthen the Company’s patent claim, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular does not develop as anticipated, the failure to convert the current number of subscribers on the pre-sales waitlist to actual sales, the inability to attract qualified physicians and medical researchers to consult on product development, the failure to obtain the requisite Natural Product Number from Health Canada resulting in Mikra not being able to distribute products in Canada, unforeseen budgetary constraints, redeployment of capital and/or Mikra’s failure to meet internal milestones governing the development of any new product, regulatory risk, risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom and risks specifically related to the Company’s operations. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

