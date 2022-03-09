Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service and Support

RARITAN, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, has been awarded a Bronze 2022 Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service Department of the Year. The award further recognizes the company’s commitment to excellence through Ortho Care® Service and Support, the company’s global, award-winning service and support program. Ortho Care Service and Support is a holistic model that incorporates sophisticated technology and service offerings to help lab professionals maximize their experience and take full advantage of the advanced products Ortho provides.



“The Stevie® Awards is one of the world’s leading business awards programs and we are honored to be recognized for our high level of customer service and support,” said Karen Taylor, VP of Ortho Care and Customer Experience. “To support our customers and ensure we maintained our high level of service quality during the COVID-19 pandemic, we launched a fully remote training curriculum for our customers in labs. This allowed for the much-needed flexibility and convenience to train staff where and when they needed it. Considering the global supply chain challenges experienced around the world, Ortho maintains strong communication with critical suppliers to identify potential disruptions to supply operations as early as possible and collaborate on fast, effective solutions. The safety of our customers and patients and the uninterrupted effective operation of the lab continue to be our top priority.”

This Stevie® Award is the latest in a series of testaments to Ortho Care’s holistic support program. The Ortho U.S. service team has been ranked number one for the past six years for overall service in the diagnostics industry by IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards. Ortho Care Service and Support provides real-time, personalized support and service to ensure that laboratorians and clinicians can proceed with efficiency and confidence – Because Every Test Is A Life™.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will be honored at the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for sales and customer service during the virtual ceremony on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho’s tests each day. Because Every Test Is A Life™, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world’s first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care® Service and Support, an award-winning, holistic program that ensures best-in-class technical, field, and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.